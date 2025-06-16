The Raja Saab Teaser Released

The teaser showcases Prabhas in two distinct looks. In one, he exudes his usual powerful style and energy, while the other look reveals a mysterious depth to his character, adding a layer of suspense to the narrative.

The biggest surprise in the teaser is the appearance of Sanjay Dutt. His brief glimpse adds a powerful punch to the teaser, leaving fans completely astonished. Overall, ‘The Raja Saab’ teaser promises a thrilling combination of laughter, fear, and mystery.

What Else is Special About the Teaser? The teaser is quite exciting and energetic. It features scenes involving magic spells and glimpses into ancient history. Furthermore, it masterfully blends folklore elements with spine-chilling horror, captivating the viewer's attention.

The background music also deserves special mention. Thaman S. has created a score that powerfully enhances the scenes, adding to the thrill and drama. The film’s sets have been specifically highlighted—reportedly, they constitute India’s largest horror-fantasy set to date. This launch event provided the media with an exclusive glimpse into the terrifying and mysterious world of ‘The Raja Saab’, leaving everyone amazed.

Film Release Date Speaking about the film, director Maruti said, “The story of ‘The Raja Saab’ flows between horror and fantasy, reality and the surreal. The film is shrouded in magic, mystery, and madness.”

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad stated, “With Raja Saab, we wanted to create something India has never seen before. The sets, the scale, the story—everything is designed to draw the audience into this fantastical world. Launching the teaser within the haveli itself brought it to life. It felt like we were stepping into the film even before its release. This is just the beginning.”