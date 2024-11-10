The Villain Who Ruled People’s Hearts, Bollywood’s This Actor’s Net Worth Will Stun You

The Journey from TV Serial to Movies and Web Series Ashutosh Rana started his acting career with the TV serial ‘Swabhiman’ in 1995 and then made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Sanskara’. However, his identity was established with the psychological thriller film ‘Dushman’, in which he played the role of a villain and won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

The Role of a Transgender in ‘Sangharsh’ that Shook Everyone In the film ‘Sangharsh’, Ashutosh Rana played the role of a transgender, which was highly appreciated by the audience. His acting in this film took his career to new heights, and he became a favorite of directors and producers.

The Role of a Professor in ‘Raaz’ that Still Haunts People In the film ‘Raaz’, Ashutosh Rana plays the role of a professor who becomes a ghost. His acting in this film was highly praised, and the film was a huge success.

The Unforgettable Role in ‘Kalyug’ In the film ‘Kalyug’, Ashutosh Rana played a powerful role, which is still remembered by the audience. His acting in this film was highly appreciated, and the film was a huge success.

The Role of Malik in ‘Awargi’ that is Still Remembered In the film ‘Awargi’, Ashutosh Rana played the role of Malik, which is still remembered by the audience. His acting in this film was highly praised, and the film was a huge success.

The Role of a Government Lawyer in ‘Mulk’ In the film ‘Mulk’, Ashutosh Rana played the role of a government lawyer, which was highly appreciated by the audience. His acting in this film was highly praised, and the film was a huge success.

Web Series and OTT Platforms Ashutosh Rana has also worked in several web series and OTT platforms, including ‘Murder in Mahim’, ‘Ran Neeti’, ‘Karm Yudh’, and ‘The Mystery of Moksha Island’. His acting in these web series has been highly praised, and he has become a favorite of the audience.

11th Pass, the Whole Village Celebrated Ashutosh Rana was born in Madhya Pradesh and completed his education in the same state. When he passed his 11th standard, the whole village celebrated his success. His brother had said in an interview that when Ashutosh Rana passed his 11th standard, his photo and result were taken out in a procession, and the whole village celebrated.

Wanted to Become a Politician, Became an Actor After completing his education, Ashutosh Rana wanted to become a politician. He even took admission in Sagar University for the same. However, his guru advised him that he was not fit for politics and should pursue a career in theatre. This is how his journey in the film industry began.

Married Renuka Shahane, Became Father of Two Children Ashutosh Rana married actress Renuka Shahane, who was already married earlier. The two met on the sets of a film and fell in love. They have two children, Shouryaman and Satyendra.

Owner of 55 Crore Worth Property Ashutosh Rana has worked in more than 128 films in his career and has become a wealthy man. He owns a luxurious house in Mumbai and a 3 crore worth house in his native village Gadarwara. He also owns several luxury cars, including Mitsubishi Pajero and BMW X1.

Ashutosh Rana is not only an actor but also a poet and writer. His poetry and writing style are highly appreciated by the audience.