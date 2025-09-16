Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan’s Action Spectacle ‘They Call Him OG’ Shatters Pre-Release Records

Pawan Kalyan's most awaited action film ‘They Call Him OG’ is nine days away from release, but its magic has already spread worldwide.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

'OG' Tickets SOLD OUT
'OG' Tickets SOLD OUT (Image: Patrika)

They Call Him OG Tickets Sold Out: Mohit Suri's romantic drama film ‘Saiyaara’ is one of the biggest hits of 2025. Made on a budget of ₹45 crore (Saiyaara Box Office), the film has grossed ₹577 crore so far. But news is that this record is about to be broken by a film that will overshadow ‘Saiyaara’. According to recent reports, tickets for this film sold out in just 2 minutes, nine days before its release.

Pre-Release Frenzy

Pawan Kalyan's most awaited action film ‘They Call Him OG’ is nine days away from release, but its magic has already spread worldwide. Advance bookings for the film began in foreign markets on Tuesday, and tickets for the IMAX screen in Melbourne, Australia, sold out in just 2 minutes! Pawan Kalyan's fans celebrated this craze on the social media platform X.

One fan, sharing a screenshot, wrote, “They Call Him OG created history. Tickets for the premiere at Melbourne's IMAX, the world's second-largest screen, sold out in under 2 minutes!”

Another fan posted a screenshot of the booking platform, saying, “Melbourne IMAX SOLD OUT! The whole world is a Pawan Kalyan fan.”

This enthusiasm clearly shows that ‘OG’ is set to be a blockbuster hit, not just for Pawan Kalyan's fans, but for cinema lovers as well. Whether this film will conquer the box office remains to be seen.

It should be noted that the IMAX in Melbourne is one of the world's largest screens, with approximately 461 seats.
Given the high demand, additional shows have been added in cities like Sydney and Coventry. This enthusiasm proves that Pawan Kalyan's stardom is not only high in India but also abroad.

The Film's Interesting Journey

Directed by Sujeeth, ‘They Call Him OG’ may be one of Pawan Kalyan's last films. Recently elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and appointed Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Pawan is now focusing on his political career. He has promised that he completed filming this movie before fully entering politics.

Story and Star Cast

'They Call Him OG' is a high-voltage gangster drama in which Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a dreaded gangster named Ojas Gambhira (OG). In the story, he returns to Mumbai after 10 years to take down another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi). The film also features Priyanka Mohan in a key role, and it marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Share the news:

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 04:13 pm

English News / Entertainment / Pawan Kalyan’s Action Spectacle ‘They Call Him OG’ Shatters Pre-Release Records
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.