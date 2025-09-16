Pawan Kalyan’s Action Spectacle ‘They Call Him OG’ Shatters Pre-Release Records

They Call Him OG Tickets Sold Out: Mohit Suri's romantic drama film ‘Saiyaara’ is one of the biggest hits of 2025. Made on a budget of ₹45 crore (Saiyaara Box Office), the film has grossed ₹577 crore so far. But news is that this record is about to be broken by a film that will overshadow ‘Saiyaara’. According to recent reports, tickets for this film sold out in just 2 minutes, nine days before its release.
Pawan Kalyan's most awaited action film ‘They Call Him OG’ is nine days away from release, but its magic has already spread worldwide. Advance bookings for the film began in foreign markets on Tuesday, and tickets for the IMAX screen in Melbourne, Australia, sold out in just 2 minutes! Pawan Kalyan's fans celebrated this craze on the social media platform X.
One fan, sharing a screenshot, wrote, “They Call Him OG created history. Tickets for the premiere at Melbourne's IMAX, the world's second-largest screen, sold out in under 2 minutes!”
Another fan posted a screenshot of the booking platform, saying, “Melbourne IMAX SOLD OUT! The whole world is a Pawan Kalyan fan.”
This enthusiasm clearly shows that ‘OG’ is set to be a blockbuster hit, not just for Pawan Kalyan's fans, but for cinema lovers as well. Whether this film will conquer the box office remains to be seen.
It should be noted that the IMAX in Melbourne is one of the world's largest screens, with approximately 461 seats.
Given the high demand, additional shows have been added in cities like Sydney and Coventry. This enthusiasm proves that Pawan Kalyan's stardom is not only high in India but also abroad.
Directed by Sujeeth, ‘They Call Him OG’ may be one of Pawan Kalyan's last films. Recently elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and appointed Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Pawan is now focusing on his political career. He has promised that he completed filming this movie before fully entering politics.
'They Call Him OG' is a high-voltage gangster drama in which Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a dreaded gangster named Ojas Gambhira (OG). In the story, he returns to Mumbai after 10 years to take down another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi). The film also features Priyanka Mohan in a key role, and it marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema.