Three Minors Missing in Delhi to Meet Salman Khan, Found Safe in Nashik

Salman Khan has a huge fan following across all age groups. Many people wish to meet him at least once in their lifetime. A similar incident has come to light this time as well. Three children in Delhi disappeared to meet Salman Khan. This news has sparked a frenzy on social media, with many questioning the connection between Salman Khan and the missing children, given the actor's often-displayed affection for them. Let's delve into the details of this case...