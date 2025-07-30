Three Minors Missing in Delhi to Meet Salman Khan, Found Safe in Nashik

Salman Khan has a huge fan following across all age groups. Many people wish to meet him at least once in their lifetime. A similar incident has come to light this time as well. Three children in Delhi disappeared to meet Salman Khan. This news has sparked a frenzy on social media, with many questioning the connection between Salman Khan and the missing children, given the actor's often-displayed affection for them. Let's delve into the details of this case...
Salman Khan's immense fan following is well-known, encompassing people of all ages who eagerly seek a glimpse of the star. This case is no different. Three school children, aged 9, 13, and 11, from a school in Delhi, went missing.
According to a report by the news agency PTI, the children from a school in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar disappeared suddenly. Following their disappearance, Delhi Police launched an investigation, joined by the Maharashtra Police. Police investigations revealed that the three children had connected with a boy named Wahid from Maharashtra through a gaming app.
Wahid, in an attempt to lure the children, claimed to have previously met Salman Khan and promised to introduce them to the actor. Trusting Wahid, the children ran away from home on July 25th. Their disappearance prompted their families to seek police assistance. After an extensive four-day search, the three children were found safe and found at Nashik railway station in Maharashtra.
Social media users have reacted to the news of the missing children, who were ardent fans of Salman Khan. One user commented, 'Whether adults or children, everyone is a fan of Bhaijaan'. Another wrote, 'Bhaijaan, please meet these innocent children'. Yet another user commented, 'Children are innocent... they must have been overwhelmed with the desire to meet Salman Khan. Let them meet him once; they'll be happy'.