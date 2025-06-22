Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Today, we will discuss three top cinematic universes of the Indian film industry that have created their own worlds. One brings you Singham, another Tiger-Pathaan, and Stree. These are Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. While all three universes are bringing many big films, let’s find out how many actors are involved.

Upcoming Films from these Universes Currently, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is the most discussed. The reason is the calendar, which has announced films until 2028. However, the YRF Spy and Cop Universes need to be a little cautious. So, let’s learn about the upcoming films of all three universes.

The Biggest Masterplan in Bollywood War 2 is the most talked-about film of the YRF Spy Universe. This film is slated to release on 14 August this year, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR facing off. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead. The film’s performance is crucial for future projects. It is also being called the most expensive film in the universe. After this, according to IMDb, Cop Universe’s most anticipated film, Golmaal 5, will be released in October 2025.

Along with this, Shraddha Kapoor will return in 2027 with Stree 3. The release date for this film is set for 13 August. After that, it’s Sharvari’s turn with Maha Mujhya, which will be released on 24 December 2027.