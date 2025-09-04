Three-Year-Old Mythological Action Film Reclaims Top Spot on OTT

Rishab Shetty, who wrote and directed ‘Kantara’, is ready to weave his magic on screen once again. Produced by Hombale Films, this film will feature Shetty in a dual role. He will be joined by Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. Whether the ‘Kantara’ prequel will create new records of success like its predecessor remains to be seen. Only time will tell, but it's certain that ‘Kantara’ is once again poised to connect audiences with their roots and provide a captivating experience.