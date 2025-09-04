Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Three-Year-Old Mythological Action Film Reclaims Top Spot on OTT

A year-old mythological action film has once again claimed the number one spot on an OTT platform. The film, which tells the story of ancient gods and heroes, has recaptured audiences with its recent release on the platform…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

3 साल पुरानी माइथोलॉजिकल एक्शन फिल्म, एक बार फिर OTT पर बनी नंबर 1
Kantara (Image: X)

Mythological Action Film: Rishab Shetty's 2022 film ‘Kantara’ created a box office storm. Made on a budget of just ₹14 crore, it surprised everyone by earning ₹400-450 crore worldwide. The film's story, beautifully weaving together Karnataka's folklore and divine beliefs, resonated deeply with audiences. Now, three years later, ‘Kantara’ is returning to cinemas, but this time with a slightly different narrative.

Once Again Number One on OTT

The film's prequel has made it the number one film on OTT platforms. On 2 October, the second part of ‘Kantara’ is set to release. However, this isn't a sequel but a prequel. Viewers will witness the story preceding ‘Kantara’, exploring the origins of the divine tradition that had such a profound impact in the first part. The story of ‘Kantara’ revolves around a traditional ritual called Bhootha Kola, prevalent in coastal Karnataka. It's a tale of conflict between a Kambla champion and an honest forest officer, creating a major struggle between sacred land, ancestral heritage, and the clash between nature and man-made law.

The Kantara Prequel

The success of the first part can be gauged from the fact that Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards, and the film won the Best Popular Film award. All eyes are now on 2 October, when the ‘Kantara’ prequel will hit theatres. Audiences are eager to learn about the origins of the divine tradition in ‘Kantara’, and this story promises a new thrilling experience.

Ready to Cast its Magic on the Screen

Rishab Shetty, who wrote and directed ‘Kantara’, is ready to weave his magic on screen once again. Produced by Hombale Films, this film will feature Shetty in a dual role. He will be joined by Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. Whether the ‘Kantara’ prequel will create new records of success like its predecessor remains to be seen. Only time will tell, but it's certain that ‘Kantara’ is once again poised to connect audiences with their roots and provide a captivating experience.

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 05:54 pm

English News / Entertainment / Three-Year-Old Mythological Action Film Reclaims Top Spot on OTT
