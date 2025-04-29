scriptTiger Shroff: 80kg of Muscle and an Amazing Leap | Latest News | Patrika News
Tiger Shroff: 80kg of Muscle and an Amazing Leap

Tiger Shroff’s latest video is creating a buzz on social media. The video shows the actor, showcasing his 80kg of muscle, performing impressive leaps in the air.

MumbaiApr 29, 2025 / 09:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Tiger Shroff is not only famous for his acting and dancing but also for his incredible fitness. His fitness level is so impressive that he can easily lift three times his body weight. Tiger often shares videos related to his workouts on social media. Recently, he posted a new video in which he is seen performing a heavy workout and jumping high in the air.

Actor Shares Video

While sharing this video on Instagram, he jokingly wrote in the caption, ‘I wish it were easier to move a body with more than 80 kg of muscles’.
Tiger used the song ‘Raat Bhar’ from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ in the background music track of the video.

Started Career with ‘Heropanti’

Tiger Shroff started his career with the film ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. Actress Kriti Sanon was seen alongside him; their chemistry was well-received. He then appeared in ‘Baaghi’, captivating audiences with his stunts and fight sequences. He achieved Bollywood stardom through films like ‘A Flying Jatt’, ‘Munna Michael’, ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘War’, ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Baaghi 3’ , and ‘Singham Again’.

Actor to Appear in ‘Baaghi 4’

On the work front, he will soon be seen in ‘Baaghi 4’, the fourth film in the ‘Baaghi’ franchise. The film’s poster was recently released, showcasing him in a serious look. Tiger Shroff also shared this poster on his social media account and wrote in the caption, ‘The franchise that gave me an identity and the opportunity to prove myself as an action hero is now changing my identity. This time it’s definitely not the same, but I hope you will accept and love it the same way you did eight years ago.’
The film will feature Tiger alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, among other actors in lead roles. The film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The film will hit the screens on 5 September 2025.

