TMKOC: Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Bhabhi Breaks Silence on Quitting the Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for almost 17 years and continues to top the TRP charts. While several stars have left the show over the years, rumours had circulated that Komal Hathi had also departed. She has now clarified that these are false. Speaking to Telechakkar, she said, “No, I haven’t left the show. I am still a part of Taarak Mehta. I was away for a short time due to some personal reasons. I needed some time for myself.”