TMKOC: Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Bhabhi Breaks Silence on Quitting the Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The popular TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is once again in the headlines. Ambika Ranjan, who plays Komal Hathi in the show, had been absent for some time, leading to rumours that she had left the show. However, the actress has now clarified the situation, stating that she remains part of the cast.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for almost 17 years and continues to top the TRP charts. While several stars have left the show over the years, rumours had circulated that Komal Hathi had also departed. She has now clarified that these are false. Speaking to Telechakkar, she said, “No, I haven’t left the show. I am still a part of Taarak Mehta. I was away for a short time due to some personal reasons. I needed some time for myself.”
Fans of Taarak Mehta rejoiced at Ambika’s statement. She has been with the show since its inception, and is much loved by the audience for her acting.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, and many other stars in prominent roles. Recently, the makers introduced a new Rajasthani family, the Binjolas, to Gokuldham Society, as a surprise for the show's fans. Viewers have expressed their delight with this new addition on social media.