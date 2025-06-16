TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: News about the return of Dayaben in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has intensified. The show’s producer, Asit Modi, himself has spoken about it. This show has been a favourite with audiences for the past 14 years, but since Disha Vakani (Dayaben) left the show, its TRP ratings have been affected. Viewers have consistently urged the producer to bring Disha Vakani back. Now, Asit Modi himself has given a strong hint about bringing back the original Dayaben, Disha Vakani.
Dayaben’s Entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Earlier, there were reports that Asit Kumar Modi was planning to bring a new Dayaben into the show, and work had even begun on this. Recently, however, Asit Modi hinted that they are seriously working on Dayaben’s return. He said, “We will soon bring Dayaben back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” When Asit Modi was asked if it would be the original Dayaben returning, he responded further.
Asit Modi Reaction On Dayaben
In response to the question, Asit Modi said, “While it’s difficult, I hope she returns. Whatever it takes, we will try to bring Dayaben back to the show, and we are working on it.” Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in the show and took a break during her pregnancy, but she never returned. Asit Modi made several attempts to bring Disha Vakani back to the show, but all were unsuccessful. Now, Asit Modi is once again trying to bring Disha Vakani back.
Will Disha Vakani Return as Dayaben?
Regarding Dayaben’s role in the show, Asit Modi had previously stated that if Disha Vakani did not return, he would plan to bring in a new Dayaben. It is possible that either a new Dayaben will soon appear on the show, or the original Dayaben will make a comeback.