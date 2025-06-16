TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

Dayaben’s Entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Earlier, there were reports that Asit Kumar Modi was planning to bring a new Dayaben into the show, and work had even begun on this. Recently, however, Asit Modi hinted that they are seriously working on Dayaben’s return. He said, “We will soon bring Dayaben back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” When Asit Modi was asked if it would be the original Dayaben returning, he responded further.

Asit Modi Reaction On Dayaben In response to the question, Asit Modi said, "While it's difficult, I hope she returns. Whatever it takes, we will try to bring Dayaben back to the show, and we are working on it." Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in the show and took a break during her pregnancy, but she never returned. Asit Modi made several attempts to bring Disha Vakani back to the show, but all were unsuccessful. Now, Asit Modi is once again trying to bring Disha Vakani back.