scriptTMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

Big news has emerged regarding Disha Vakani’s character, Daya Ben, in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Amit Modi has spoken about her return.

Jun 16, 2025 / 11:09 am

Patrika Desk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah asit modi
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: News about the return of Dayaben in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has intensified. The show’s producer, Asit Modi, himself has spoken about it. This show has been a favourite with audiences for the past 14 years, but since Disha Vakani (Dayaben) left the show, its TRP ratings have been affected. Viewers have consistently urged the producer to bring Disha Vakani back. Now, Asit Modi himself has given a strong hint about bringing back the original Dayaben, Disha Vakani.

Dayaben’s Entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Earlier, there were reports that Asit Kumar Modi was planning to bring a new Dayaben into the show, and work had even begun on this. Recently, however, Asit Modi hinted that they are seriously working on Dayaben’s return. He said, “We will soon bring Dayaben back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” When Asit Modi was asked if it would be the original Dayaben returning, he responded further.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Entry Dayaben

Asit Modi Reaction On Dayaben

In response to the question, Asit Modi said, “While it’s difficult, I hope she returns. Whatever it takes, we will try to bring Dayaben back to the show, and we are working on it.” Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben in the show and took a break during her pregnancy, but she never returned. Asit Modi made several attempts to bring Disha Vakani back to the show, but all were unsuccessful. Now, Asit Modi is once again trying to bring Disha Vakani back.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Entry Dayaben

Will Disha Vakani Return as Dayaben?

Regarding Dayaben’s role in the show, Asit Modi had previously stated that if Disha Vakani did not return, he would plan to bring in a new Dayaben. It is possible that either a new Dayaben will soon appear on the show, or the original Dayaben will make a comeback.

News / Entertainment / TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

World

Netanyahu Claims Iran Planned to Assassinate Trump

in 2 hours

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

World

Iran: Pakistan Will Launch Nuclear Attack on Israel if Israel Uses Nukes on Iran

in 2 hours

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

National News

Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red-Orange Alerts for Several States Until June 20th

in 1 hour

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

Jaipur

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

Entertainment

Trouble Continues on ‘Kantara 2’ Set as New Accident Occurs with Rishab Shetty Around

in 4 hours

TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

Entertainment

TMKOC: Daya Ben’s Return to the Show? Asit Modi Hints

in 4 hours

Aamir Khan Stands Firm on 'Sitare Zameen Par', Rejecting CBFC Suggestions

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Stands Firm on 'Sitare Zameen Par', Rejecting CBFC Suggestions

18 hours ago

Salman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.