21 July 2025,

Monday

Entertainment

‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor Tom Troupe Passes Away

Renowned actor Tom Troupe has passed away. He contributed several blockbuster films to the Hollywood industry.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 21, 2025

Tom Troupe Dies at 97
Actor Tom Troupe (Image Source: Patrika)

Tom Troupe Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the Hollywood industry. Tom Troupe, the famed actor from ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’, has passed away at the age of 97. He captivated audiences for six decades with his performances on stage and screen (film and television), earning immense popularity. His death has shocked everyone, and tributes are pouring in on social media.

Actor Tom Troupe Dies

Actor Tom Troupe breathed his last at his home in Beverly Hills. His death is reported to be due to natural causes. This news has been confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll, and several media outlets.

Tom Troupe's Extensive Television Career

Tom had a distinguished career in Broadway productions and appeared in over 75 television shows. His work in popular series like ‘Star Trek’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, ‘Frasier’, and ‘Cheers’ was widely appreciated. His performances endeared him to audiences across generations.

Tom Troupe's Humble Beginnings

Tom Troupe was born on 15 July 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri. He began his career in small theatre. In the 1940s, he moved to New York City, where he studied acting with Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio. He also served in the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star for his bravery.

Published on:

21 Jul 2025 04:05 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor Tom Troupe Passes Away
