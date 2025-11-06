Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies at 32, Family Devastated

The death of a famous influencer has caused an uproar on social media. Everyone is shocked. People are sharing their photos, commenting, and want to know what exactly happened to the influencer.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Anunay Sood Famous Travel Influencer dies

Anunay Sood (Image: Patrika)

Influencer Anunay Sood Dies: A piece of sad news has shocked everyone. Travel world's renowned star, influencer, and photographer Anunay Sood has bid farewell to the world at the young age of 32. The news of Anunay's death, who resided in Dubai, has cast a pall of grief over social media. His fans and the travel community are deeply shocked. His family is devastated by this news. They were the ones who shared the information of the influencer's demise on Instagram and appealed for privacy.

Death of 32-year-old Influencer Anunay Sood

Anunay Sood's family shared a post on his official Instagram account, stating that they are going through this difficult time and appealed to fans to respect their private grief and maintain privacy. However, the family did not disclose the cause of death.

It is being reported that Anunay Sood was in Las Vegas, USA, just a few days before his death. His last Instagram post was from the streets of Las Vegas, where he was standing amidst sports cars. In his last post, he had written, "Can't believe I spent this weekend amidst my dream machines and legends." This post has now become the last trace of his journeys for his admirers. No one can believe that Anunay is no longer in this world.

1.4 Million Followers and Last Post

Anunay Sood had a significant fan following on social media. He had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and around 400,000 subscribers on YouTube. Through his reels and stunning photography, he showcased the beauty of the world to millions. Whether it was the mountains of Switzerland or the serene lakes of Iceland, people were delighted.

Name in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars List

Anunay Sood was extremely popular. He was consistently featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years: 2022, 2023, and 2024. Forbes had honoured him by calling him "the Dubai-based photographer who sees the world through his camera." Anunay also ran a successful marketing firm.

Fans Offer Condolences for Anunay

Following the news of Anunay's death, thousands of condolence messages are pouring into his comment section. Many followers wrote that Anunay had inspired them to "live life to the fullest." His passing away at such a time, when his career was reaching new heights, is truly a great loss.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 10:45 am

English News / Entertainment / Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies at 32, Family Devastated

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

BB 19: Farhana Bhatt makes inflammatory comment on Abhishek during task

'बहस मत करो, तुम्हारी एक्स बाहर चप्पल लेकर खड़ी होगी...' फरहाना भट्ट ने अभिषेक पर किया भड़काऊ कमेंट
TV News

Brace Yourself: A Thrilling OTT Storm of Suspense and Twists Awaits This November

हो जाइए तैयार नवंबर में OTT पर आएगा 'भूचाल', सस्पेंस, थ्रिलर और ट्विस्ट का मिलेगा तड़का
OTT News

Manjummel Boys: Film made for 20 crore earns 240 crore, now makers accused of ‘fraud’

20 करोड़ में बनी फिल्म ने कमाए 240 करोड़, लेकिन मेकर्स पर लगा 'धोखाधड़ी' का आरोप
Entertainment

‘What would you do if I died first?’ Twinkle Khanna asked Akshay Kumar, and the actor’s unique reply is going viral again

Twinkle Khanna asked akshay kumar
Bollywood

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Ayushmann's 'Thamma' Break the Record of Akshay Kumar's 3 Films?

Thamma Film
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.