Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies at 32, Family Devastated

It is being reported that Anunay Sood was in Las Vegas, USA, just a few days before his death. His last Instagram post was from the streets of Las Vegas, where he was standing amidst sports cars. In his last post, he had written, "Can't believe I spent this weekend amidst my dream machines and legends." This post has now become the last trace of his journeys for his admirers. No one can believe that Anunay is no longer in this world.