Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Dies at 32, Family Devastated

Anunay Sood (Image: Patrika)
Influencer Anunay Sood Dies: A piece of sad news has shocked everyone. Travel world's renowned star, influencer, and photographer Anunay Sood has bid farewell to the world at the young age of 32. The news of Anunay's death, who resided in Dubai, has cast a pall of grief over social media. His fans and the travel community are deeply shocked. His family is devastated by this news. They were the ones who shared the information of the influencer's demise on Instagram and appealed for privacy.
Anunay Sood's family shared a post on his official Instagram account, stating that they are going through this difficult time and appealed to fans to respect their private grief and maintain privacy. However, the family did not disclose the cause of death.
It is being reported that Anunay Sood was in Las Vegas, USA, just a few days before his death. His last Instagram post was from the streets of Las Vegas, where he was standing amidst sports cars. In his last post, he had written, "Can't believe I spent this weekend amidst my dream machines and legends." This post has now become the last trace of his journeys for his admirers. No one can believe that Anunay is no longer in this world.
Anunay Sood had a significant fan following on social media. He had over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and around 400,000 subscribers on YouTube. Through his reels and stunning photography, he showcased the beauty of the world to millions. Whether it was the mountains of Switzerland or the serene lakes of Iceland, people were delighted.
Anunay Sood was extremely popular. He was consistently featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years: 2022, 2023, and 2024. Forbes had honoured him by calling him "the Dubai-based photographer who sees the world through his camera." Anunay also ran a successful marketing firm.
Following the news of Anunay's death, thousands of condolence messages are pouring into his comment section. Many followers wrote that Anunay had inspired them to "live life to the fullest." His passing away at such a time, when his career was reaching new heights, is truly a great loss.
