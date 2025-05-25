Tripti Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone in Prabhas Film

Tripti Dimri’s Entry In Spirit Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Tripti Dimri’s inclusion in Spirit via his social media account. Dimri also shared the news on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, Tripti wrote, “I’m still soaking it in, thank you Sandeep Reddy Vanga for trusting me, can’t wait to work on Spirit.” South star Prabhas also commented on Tripti Dimri’s post, welcoming her to the film.

Tripti Dimri and Prabhas Initially, Deepika Padukone’s name was in the running for Spirit. However, news emerged that Padukone was demanding a high fee, leading to a breakdown in negotiations with the makers. It is being said that Deepika Padukone left the film due to a disagreement over her remuneration. Deepika reportedly demanded a fee of ₹20 crore along with a share of the film’s profits. She also allegedly refused to speak her dialogues in Tamil. The veracity of these claims remains to be seen. However, Deepika is no longer part of the film, and the pair of Tripti and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen for the first time. Initially, Deepika Padukone’s name was in the running for Spirit. However, news emerged that Padukone was demanding a high fee, leading to a breakdown in negotiations with the makers. It is being said that Deepika Padukone left the film due to a disagreement over her remuneration. Deepika reportedly demanded a fee of ₹20 crore along with a share of the film’s profits. She also allegedly refused to speak her dialogues in Tamil. The veracity of these claims remains to be seen. However, Deepika is no longer part of the film, and the pair of Tripti and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen for the first time.