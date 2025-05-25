Tripti Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone in Prabhas Film

Tripti Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone: Actress Tripti Dimri, known for her role in the film Animal, is once again in the headlines. She will be seen alongside South Indian actor Prabhas. Dimri and Prabhas will be seen romancing each other in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Spirit. Tripti Dimri has been finalised as the lead actress in Spirit. Earlier, it was being said that Deepika Padukone would star opposite Prabhas, but now it’s Tripti Dimri who will be seen in Prabhas’s new film.
Tripti Dimri’s Entry In Spirit
Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced Tripti Dimri’s inclusion in Spirit via his social media account. Dimri also shared the news on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, Tripti wrote, “I’m still soaking it in, thank you Sandeep Reddy Vanga for trusting me, can’t wait to work on Spirit.” South star Prabhas also commented on Tripti Dimri’s post, welcoming her to the film.
Tripti Dimri and Prabhas
Initially, Deepika Padukone’s name was in the running for Spirit. However, news emerged that Padukone was demanding a high fee, leading to a breakdown in negotiations with the makers. It is being said that Deepika Padukone left the film due to a disagreement over her remuneration. Deepika reportedly demanded a fee of ₹20 crore along with a share of the film’s profits. She also allegedly refused to speak her dialogues in Tamil. The veracity of these claims remains to be seen. However, Deepika is no longer part of the film, and the pair of Tripti and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen for the first time.
Tripti Dimri gained recognition from the film Animal
Tripti Dimri has appeared in several films. However, she gained significant recognition from Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Animal. Although her role was small, her bold performance captivated fans. After Animal, Dimri also appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao. It remains to be seen how much fans will appreciate her pairing with Prabhas.