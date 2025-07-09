Dhadak 2 Poster Release: Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi Ignite the Screen

Tripti Dimri is set to reignite the hearts of audiences once again. Following her powerful performance in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal', she will now be seen in 'Dhadak 2'. The recently released poster of the film is quite romantic and bold, with the chemistry between Tripti and Siddhant Chaturvedi generating significant buzz. Tripti Dimri is once again bringing something new and challenging to her character.