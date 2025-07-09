Dhadak 2 Poster Release: Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi Ignite the Screen

Tripti Dimri is set to reignite the hearts of audiences once again. Following her powerful performance in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal', she will now be seen in 'Dhadak 2'. The recently released poster of the film is quite romantic and bold, with the chemistry between Tripti and Siddhant Chaturvedi generating significant buzz. Tripti Dimri is once again bringing something new and challenging to her character.
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the new poster of his upcoming film 'Dhadak 2' on social media on Wednesday. Along with the poster, Karan wrote, "Two hearts, one beat… The trailer for 'Dhadak 2' will be released on Friday." The film will be released in cinemas on August 1st. Fans are loving the poster, sending heart and fire emojis in the comments.
Shazia Iqbal directs the film. It is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak', which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.
The film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The production team includes Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Aadar Poonawalla.
In addition to Siddhant and Tripti, the film also stars Vipin Sharma, Manjari Pupala, Diksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi. 'Dhadak 2' will be released in cinemas on August 1st, 2025.
Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the film 'Yudhra' alongside Malavika Mohanan. Tripti Dimri recently appeared in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan.