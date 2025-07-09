9 July 2025,

Entertainment

Dhadak 2 Poster Release: Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi Ignite the Screen

A major update has been released regarding Tripti Dimri starrer 'Dhadak 2'. The film's poster has been released, along with the release date and trailer release date.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Dhadak 2 Poster
फिल्ममेकर करण जौहर ने बुधवार को अपनी नई फिल्म ‘धड़क 2’ का नया पोस्टर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। (फोटो सोर्स: करण जौहर इंस्टाग्राम)

Tripti Dimri is set to reignite the hearts of audiences once again. Following her powerful performance in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal', she will now be seen in 'Dhadak 2'. The recently released poster of the film is quite romantic and bold, with the chemistry between Tripti and Siddhant Chaturvedi generating significant buzz. Tripti Dimri is once again bringing something new and challenging to her character.

Karan Johar Shares the Poster

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the new poster of his upcoming film 'Dhadak 2' on social media on Wednesday. Along with the poster, Karan wrote, "Two hearts, one beat… The trailer for 'Dhadak 2' will be released on Friday." The film will be released in cinemas on August 1st. Fans are loving the poster, sending heart and fire emojis in the comments.

'Dhadak 2': A Sequel to 'Dhadak'

Shazia Iqbal directs the film. It is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak', which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The production team includes Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Aadar Poonawalla.

In addition to Siddhant and Tripti, the film also stars Vipin Sharma, Manjari Pupala, Diksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi. 'Dhadak 2' will be released in cinemas on August 1st, 2025.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the film 'Yudhra' alongside Malavika Mohanan. Tripti Dimri recently appeared in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Upcoming movie

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 05:49 pm

English News / Entertainment / Dhadak 2 Poster Release: Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi Ignite the Screen
