TV Star Sam Gardiner Dies in Car Crash

Fans are shocked and in disbelief after news broke of the TV star’s death in a horrific road accident. The news of his passing has left many struggling to accept that Sam is no longer with us.

Jun 02, 2025 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

Sam Gardiner Accident: Former contestant of the TV show “Race Across the World”, Sam Gardiner has passed away. His death was not only unexpected but also shocking, resulting from a fatal car crash. The actor’s death at the young age of 24 has sent shockwaves through the Hollywood industry. Police have released details stating the accident occurred in Greater Manchester. Gardiner’s car veered off the A34, overturned, and came to rest on its side.

Actor Sam Gardiner’s accident was extremely tragic. According to Times Now, the accident happened a week earlier, on 26 May. He was driving his white Volkswagen Golf on the A34 near Cheadle, Gatley in Greater Manchester when his car left the road and rolled over. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away on Thursday. A statement from his family has since been released.

According to a BBC report, Sam’s family stated that he was alone in the car at the time of the accident. His family expressed their grief, stating, “We are devastated to have lost our beloved son in such a tragic accident.”

The family continued, “Sam left us far too soon, and although words can never fully express the light, joy, and energy he brought into our lives, we hold onto the memories that made him so special.”
It is noteworthy that Sam Gardiner participated in the British TV show, Race Across the World, in 2019. The show features teams of two travelling across various locations worldwide without air travel, on a fixed budget. Sam gained significant popularity from the show. His sudden death has shocked everyone, and tributes are pouring in.

