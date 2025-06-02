TV Star Sam Gardiner Dies in Car Crash

Sam Gardiner Dies After Road Accident Actor Sam Gardiner’s accident was extremely tragic. According to Times Now, the accident happened a week earlier, on 26 May. He was driving his white Volkswagen Golf on the A34 near Cheadle, Gatley in Greater Manchester when his car left the road and rolled over. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away on Thursday. A statement from his family has since been released.

Tv Show Race Across the World According to a BBC report, Sam’s family stated that he was alone in the car at the time of the accident. His family expressed their grief, stating, “We are devastated to have lost our beloved son in such a tragic accident.”

This is very sad news. R.I.P. Sam Gardiner.#RaceAcrossTheWorld #RATW https://t.co/IGIObSpUnn pic.twitter.com/h2WVxpgDI8 — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) June 1, 2025 Sam Gardiner Family Post Son death The family continued, “Sam left us far too soon, and although words can never fully express the light, joy, and energy he brought into our lives, we hold onto the memories that made him so special.” The family continued, “Sam left us far too soon, and although words can never fully express the light, joy, and energy he brought into our lives, we hold onto the memories that made him so special.”