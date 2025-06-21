scriptTV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More | Latest News | Patrika News
TV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More

Learn about the importance of yoga and the fitness secrets of TV actresses on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day.

Jun 21, 2025 / 05:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Several popular television actresses displayed tremendous enthusiasm for yoga on the 11th International Yoga Day. Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Deepika Singh, Aishwarya Sakhuja-Nag, Karishma Tanna, and Kavita Kaushik shared videos of themselves practicing yoga on social media.
In these videos, all the actresses were seen performing challenging yoga asanas such as Adho Mukha Svanasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, Bhekasana, Gomukhasana, Acro poses, Sarvangasana, and Sirsasana. They told their fans that yoga is not only essential for a fit body but also for a calm mind and positive thinking. All of them appealed to people to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Divyanka Tripathi:

Divyanka shared a picture of herself doing yoga in her society’s garden and wrote, “Yoga keeps you healthy! Happy Yoga Day.” In the picture, she is performing Chakrasana and Vrksasana.

Hina Khan:

Hina also posted several pictures of herself doing yoga, in which she is seen performing Vajrasana, Sukhasana, Bhujangasana, and Vasishthasana. She wrote in the caption, “Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation – it’s everything. Be kind to yourself.”

Karishma Tanna:

Karishma Tanna shared pictures of herself performing Chakrasana and Sirsasana at the gym. Kavita Kaushik shared a video of herself doing yoga and wrote a quote from the Bhagavad Gita – “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.”

Deepika Singh:

 
Deepika posted a video of herself doing yoga at home and wrote, “Yoga unites us, keeps us healthy and strong. It brings peace to life. Happy Yoga Day.”

Aishwarya Sakhuja:

Aishwarya shared a video of herself doing acro yoga with a friend and gave a funny caption – “Yoga gives you patience and poses.”
All these celebrities, in their own ways, explained the importance of yoga to their fans and advised them to make it a part of their daily lifestyle.

