TV Stars' Power-Packed Yoga Day Looks: Unveiling the Fitness Secrets of Hina, Karishma, and More

In these videos, all the actresses were seen performing challenging yoga asanas such as Adho Mukha Svanasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, Bhekasana, Gomukhasana, Acro poses, Sarvangasana, and Sirsasana. They told their fans that yoga is not only essential for a fit body but also for a calm mind and positive thinking. All of them appealed to people to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Divyanka Tripathi: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) Instagram Embed Divyanka shared a picture of herself doing yoga in her society's garden and wrote, "Yoga keeps you healthy! Happy Yoga Day." In the picture, she is performing Chakrasana and Vrksasana. Hina Khan: View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan) Instagram Embed Hina also posted several pictures of herself doing yoga, in which she is seen performing Vajrasana, Sukhasana, Bhujangasana, and Vasishthasana. She wrote in the caption, "Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation – it's everything. Be kind to yourself."

Karishma Tanna: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna) Instagram Embed Karishma Tanna shared pictures of herself performing Chakrasana and Sirsasana at the gym. Kavita Kaushik shared a video of herself doing yoga and wrote a quote from the Bhagavad Gita – "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."

Deepika Singh: Instagram Embed Deepika posted a video of herself doing yoga at home and wrote, "Yoga unites us, keeps us healthy and strong. It brings peace to life. Happy Yoga Day." Aishwarya Sakhuja: Aishwarya shared a video of herself doing acro yoga with a friend and gave a funny caption – "Yoga gives you patience and poses."

All these celebrities, in their own ways, explained the importance of yoga to their fans and advised them to make it a part of their daily lifestyle.