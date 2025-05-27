Aditya Roy Kapur: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was recently the subject of a significant news story. An unknown woman forcibly entered his Bandra residence. Aditya’s maid noticed her and reported the incident to the police, who subsequently filed a case and launched an investigation. The woman has been identified as Gajala Jhakaria Siddiqui, aged 47. Following her apprehension, she explained her reasons for entering Aditya Roy Kapur’s home.
Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur’s Home
According to a report by The Press Journal, Gajala Jhakaria Siddiqui unexpectedly entered Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Rizvi Complex, Bandra West. The actor was not home at the time, as he was away for a shoot. His maid, Sangita Pawar, was alone in the house. The woman rang the doorbell, and upon answering, the maid was asked if this was Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence. Upon confirmation, the woman claimed she had gifts for the actor.
Attempted Forcible Meeting with Aditya Roy Kapur
The maid, trusting the woman, allowed her inside. Aditya Roy Kapur later returned home, and the maid informed him of the incident. However, the actor did not recognise the woman. The woman attempted to meet the actor. Subsequently, the actor contacted the society manager and security guard. The actor’s manager, Shruti Rao, arrived at Rizvi Heights and contacted the Khar police, who arrived on the scene and commenced an investigation.
Police File Case Against Woman
Interrogation revealed the woman to be a resident of Dubai. Although she initially claimed to have gifts as her reason for visiting, a case has been registered against her under Section 331(2) of the Indian Penal Code, considering security concerns. This incident follows a similar attempt by a woman to enter Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, prompting increased police attention to the security of stars.