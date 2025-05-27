scriptUnknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

An unknown woman forcibly entered the home of actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Information about the woman has been obtained, and the police have registered a case.

May 27, 2025 / 01:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Aditya Roy Kapur House Unidentified woman enters

Aditya Roy Kapur House Unidentified woman enters

Aditya Roy Kapur: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was recently the subject of a significant news story. An unknown woman forcibly entered his Bandra residence. Aditya’s maid noticed her and reported the incident to the police, who subsequently filed a case and launched an investigation. The woman has been identified as Gajala Jhakaria Siddiqui, aged 47. Following her apprehension, she explained her reasons for entering Aditya Roy Kapur’s home.

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur’s Home

According to a report by The Press Journal, Gajala Jhakaria Siddiqui unexpectedly entered Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Rizvi Complex, Bandra West. The actor was not home at the time, as he was away for a shoot. His maid, Sangita Pawar, was alone in the house. The woman rang the doorbell, and upon answering, the maid was asked if this was Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence. Upon confirmation, the woman claimed she had gifts for the actor.
Aditya Roy Kapur House Entry Unknown Women

Attempted Forcible Meeting with Aditya Roy Kapur

The maid, trusting the woman, allowed her inside. Aditya Roy Kapur later returned home, and the maid informed him of the incident. However, the actor did not recognise the woman. The woman attempted to meet the actor. Subsequently, the actor contacted the society manager and security guard. The actor’s manager, Shruti Rao, arrived at Rizvi Heights and contacted the Khar police, who arrived on the scene and commenced an investigation.
Aditya Roy Kapur House Entry Unknown Women

Police File Case Against Woman

Interrogation revealed the woman to be a resident of Dubai. Although she initially claimed to have gifts as her reason for visiting, a case has been registered against her under Section 331(2) of the Indian Penal Code, considering security concerns. This incident follows a similar attempt by a woman to enter Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, prompting increased police attention to the security of stars.

News / Entertainment / Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

Jaipur

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

2 hours ago

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

Special

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

in 4 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Second Soundproof Corridor Ready

46 minutes ago

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

World

Palestine Granted Flag-Raising Rights at WHO

in 45 minutes

Latest Entertainment

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

Entertainment

Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur's Home

in 4 hours

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Breaks Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Record on Day 4

6 minutes ago

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

Entertainment

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh bestowed with appreciation award by BJANA

17 hours ago

Actor Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Major Scam

Entertainment

Actor Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Major Scam

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.