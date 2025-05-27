Unknown Woman Enters Aditya Roy Kapur’s Home According to a report by The Press Journal, Gajala Jhakaria Siddiqui unexpectedly entered Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Rizvi Complex, Bandra West. The actor was not home at the time, as he was away for a shoot. His maid, Sangita Pawar, was alone in the house. The woman rang the doorbell, and upon answering, the maid was asked if this was Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence. Upon confirmation, the woman claimed she had gifts for the actor.

Attempted Forcible Meeting with Aditya Roy Kapur The maid, trusting the woman, allowed her inside. Aditya Roy Kapur later returned home, and the maid informed him of the incident. However, the actor did not recognise the woman. The woman attempted to meet the actor. Subsequently, the actor contacted the society manager and security guard. The actor's manager, Shruti Rao, arrived at Rizvi Heights and contacted the Khar police, who arrived on the scene and commenced an investigation.