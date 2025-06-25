US Dancer's Viral 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' Fusion Dance Video Stirs Internet Buzz

American Dancer Viral Video: A video of an American dancer is going viral on social media. In the video, he is performing a Bharatanatyam-style dance to the song ‘Chhalka Chhalka Re’. The dancer’s name is Alex Wong, a renowned dancer from the United States.
Foreign Talent’s Flair in Bharatanatyam
Alex has embraced Indian classical dance with such ease that people on social media are hailing his performance as an international success of true art. It is heartening to see that Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi are no longer just India’s heritage but are attracting fans worldwide.
Overwhelming Response on Social Media
Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Indian classical dance is so beautiful, and you have brought every aspect of it to life with your expressions and graceful postures.”
Another wrote, “10/10 performance! Absolutely stunning!” Akshara Hassan also praised the performance, saying, “You’ve captured the true essence of style!”, and Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Oh Alex, glorious!”
From the Streets to the Stage
Alex is a dancer who performs everywhere from the streets to the stage. His performances include street shows, live videos, metro platforms, and even gyms. During these performances, crowds gather to watch his unique dance displays.
This is why his videos often go viral. Another reason is that he performs Indian classical songs in foreign countries. He aims to take Indian classical dance to foreign cities and give it a new global identity.