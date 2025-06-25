US Dancer's Viral 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' Fusion Dance Video Stirs Internet Buzz

Foreign Talent’s Flair in Bharatanatyam Alex has embraced Indian classical dance with such ease that people on social media are hailing his performance as an international success of true art. It is heartening to see that Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi are no longer just India’s heritage but are attracting fans worldwide.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Indian classical dance is so beautiful, and you have brought every aspect of it to life with your expressions and graceful postures." Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Indian classical dance is so beautiful, and you have brought every aspect of it to life with your expressions and graceful postures."

Another wrote, “10/10 performance! Absolutely stunning!” Akshara Hassan also praised the performance, saying, “You’ve captured the true essence of style!”, and Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Oh Alex, glorious!”

From the Streets to the Stage Alex is a dancer who performs everywhere from the streets to the stage. His performances include street shows, live videos, metro platforms, and even gyms. During these performances, crowds gather to watch his unique dance displays.

This is why his videos often go viral. Another reason is that he performs Indian classical songs in foreign countries. He aims to take Indian classical dance to foreign cities and give it a new global identity.