Vada Chennai: The Mystery Unfolds in 2 Hours 44 Minutes

We are talking about the Tamil film 'Vada Chennai'. Released on October 17, 2018, this film stars superstar Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. It has been seven years since the film's release, but discussions about it have not diminished. Dhanush is known for his excellent acting, and in this film too, he impressed everyone with his powerful performance. If you wish to watch this film, it is easily available on the OTT platform Prime Video.