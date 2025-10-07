Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Vada Chennai: The Mystery Unfolds in 2 Hours 44 Minutes

There is a film that will keep you glued to your seat for 2 hours and 44 minutes. Details are inside.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

'कांतारा' का नशा उतर जाएगा, जब देखोगे 2 घंटे 44 मिनट की ये रहस्यमयी फिल्म

Vada Chennai (Image: X)

Mystery Movie: The magic of 'Kantara Chapter 1' is currently captivating the box office. The film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in just four days of its release. The first part of 'Kantara' was also well-loved by fans, and its suspense, thrill, and action were widely discussed. However, today we are going to tell you about a film that rivals 'Kantara' in terms of suspense and excitement.

This 2 hour 44 minute mysterious film

We are talking about the Tamil film 'Vada Chennai'. Released on October 17, 2018, this film stars superstar Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. It has been seven years since the film's release, but discussions about it have not diminished. Dhanush is known for his excellent acting, and in this film too, he impressed everyone with his powerful performance. If you wish to watch this film, it is easily available on the OTT platform Prime Video.

In fact, the story of the 2018 film 'Vada Chennai' revolves around a talented carrom player named 'Anbu'. Due to his weak financial situation, he steps into the world of crime and gradually becomes part of a local mafia gang. However, as soon as Anbu discovers that this gang is plotting to destroy his own neighbourhood, he takes charge. As the film's story progresses, the suspense deepens.

Crime and Drama

Not only this, but in terms of ratings, this film is not behind Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'. The film has been directed by Vetrimaaran, with Dhanush in the lead role. Apart from them, Aishwarya Rajesh, Daniel Balaji, and Andrea Jeremiah are also part of this film, whose performances have made the film even more powerful. If you like crime-drama films, 'Vada Chennai' could be an excellent choice for you.

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 05:41 pm

