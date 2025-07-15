Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Passes Away

Dheeraj Kumar Passed Away: Sad news has emerged following the death of superstar Manoj Kumar. Famous producer, director, and actor Dheeraj Kumar has passed away at the age of 79. The actor was battling pneumonia and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in a critical condition. His condition deteriorated significantly on Monday, leading to his placement on ventilator support.
Dheeraj Kumar's family and production team released a statement saying that he was under the close supervision of doctors and receiving treatment. The family was praying for his speedy recovery and requested everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time. The news of the actor's passing has since been announced, leaving behind his family and fans. Social media is filled with tributes and condolences.
It is reported that Dheeraj Kumar visited the ISKCON temple before his health deteriorated. His condition worsened suddenly thereafter, leading to his emergency hospitalisation, where he passed away on Tuesday. His death has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many actors expressing their condolences. However, there has been no official reaction or statement from his family yet.
Dheeraj Kumar was both an actor and producer of films and television serials. He entered the entertainment industry in 1965, working in Punjabi films as well as Bollywood movies. Between 1970 and 1984, he acted in approximately 21 Punjabi films. He later established his own production company, Creative Eye, where he served as Chairman and Managing Director.
His film credits include Didar, Raaton Ka Raja, Baharon Phool Barsao, Heera Panna, Sharafat Chhod Di Maine, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Saragam, Mang Bharo Sajana, Kranti, Purana Mandir, Kamar Yudh, Bepanah, and Swami, among others. Under the banner of his production house, Creative Eye, he also produced numerous television serials, including ‘Kahan Gaye Woh Log’, ‘Adalat’, ‘Sansar’, ‘Dhup Chhaon’, ‘Shri Ganesh’, ‘Sach’, ‘Jane Anjane’, ‘Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Mili’, ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan’, ‘Mann Mein Hai Vishwas’, ‘Mayka’, and ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’.