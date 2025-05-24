Veteran Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away

Mukul Dev’s Demise Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing ! pic.twitter.com/oyj4j7kqGU — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 24, 2025 Mukul Dev was residing in Delhi. It is being reported that he had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU as a result. From celebrities to ordinary people, everyone is paying their tributes on social media. Mukul Dev was residing in Delhi. It is being reported that he had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU as a result. From celebrities to ordinary people, everyone is paying their tributes on social media.

Mukul Dev’s Family Mukul Dev belonged to a Punjabi family. His elder brother, Rahul Dev, is also an actor. Mukul Dev is survived by his wife, Shilpa Dev, and a daughter. In 2019, his father, a police commissioner, passed away. Mukul Dev belonged to a Punjabi family. His elder brother, Rahul Dev, is also an actor. Mukul Dev is survived by his wife, Shilpa Dev, and a daughter. In 2019, his father, a police commissioner, passed away.

Before entering the world of cinema, Mukul Dev aspired to become a pilot. He even trained as a pilot at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics in Chandigarh. Aviation was his first love, but destiny had other plans for him as an actor.

Mukul Dev’s Films Mukul Dev debuted with the film ‘Dastak’ (1996), which also starred Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He was seen in films like ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘R… Rajkumar’. In these films, he played the roles of police officers, army personnel, and government officials. He was also active in Punjabi and Telugu films. Mukul Dev debuted with the film ‘Dastak’ (1996), which also starred Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He was seen in films like ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘R… Rajkumar’. In these films, he played the roles of police officers, army personnel, and government officials. He was also active in Punjabi and Telugu films.

Mukul Dev was not only an actor but also a successful model. In his early days, he walked the ramp and also did advertisements for several brands. Speaking of television serials, he worked in popular serials like ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, and ‘CID’.