Veteran Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away
Entertainment

Veteran Actor Mukul Dev Passes Away

Actor Mukul Dev who had worked with stars like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, has passed away. People are paying their tributes on social media with tearful condolences.

May 24, 2025 / 01:09 pm

Patrika Desk

salman-khan-o-actor-mukul-dev-passes-away-biography-career

Mukul Dev

Mukul Dev Death: Sad news has emerged from the film industry this morning. Actor Mukul Dev who worked in films like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and several television serials, passed away on Saturday, 24 May. He was 54 years old. His death has sent a wave of grief through the film and television industry.

Mukul Dev’s Demise

Mukul Dev was residing in Delhi. It is being reported that he had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU as a result. From celebrities to ordinary people, everyone is paying their tributes on social media.

Mukul Dev’s Family

 
Mukul Dev belonged to a Punjabi family. His elder brother, Rahul Dev, is also an actor. Mukul Dev is survived by his wife, Shilpa Dev, and a daughter. In 2019, his father, a police commissioner, passed away.
Before entering the world of cinema, Mukul Dev aspired to become a pilot. He even trained as a pilot at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics in Chandigarh. Aviation was his first love, but destiny had other plans for him as an actor.

Mukul Dev’s Films

 
Mukul Dev debuted with the film ‘Dastak’ (1996), which also starred Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He was seen in films like ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Son of Sardaar’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘R… Rajkumar’. In these films, he played the roles of police officers, army personnel, and government officials. He was also active in Punjabi and Telugu films.
Mukul Dev was not only an actor but also a successful model. In his early days, he walked the ramp and also did advertisements for several brands. Speaking of television serials, he worked in popular serials like ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, and ‘CID’.

