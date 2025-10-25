Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, passes away at 74 due to kidney disease

Satish Shah (Image: ANI)
Actor Satish Shah Death: Sad news is emerging from the acting fraternity. Actor Satish Shah, known for his roles in 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', has passed away at the age of 74. People had barely come to terms with the news of Pankaj Dheer and Asrani's demise, when another piece of bad news has arrived. The passing of this veteran artist is a significant blow to the industry. A wave of grief has swept through Bollywood, the television world, and the comedy circuit.
Satish Shah has acted in numerous films throughout his career. However, he became a household name for his role as Indravadan Sarabhai, also known as Indu, in the popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. It was a comedy show, and his performance in it was outstanding. Talking about Bollywood films, he has showcased his acting prowess in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Ra.One, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Khichdi, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Known for his excellent comic timing, Satish Shah was born in Mandvi, Gujarat. He began his acting career with the Bollywood film Bhagwan Parshuram. After completing his studies at St. Xavier’s College, he pursued further education at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). After establishing himself in the field of acting, Satish married designer Madhu Shah in 1972. It is worth mentioning that he battled COVID-19 during the pandemic period. Speaking of his earlier films, he worked in movies like Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan, Gaman, Umrao Jaan, Shakti, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Vikram Betal.
