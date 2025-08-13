Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

My News

Shorts

Epaper

Entertainment

Veteran Actress Basanti Chatterjee Passes Away at 88

Another famous actress has succumbed to a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death has shocked her fans, who are paying their tributes.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Basanti Chatterjee Dies at 88
Basanti Chatterjee (Image: Patrika)

The film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actress Basanti Chatterjee, who passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday. She had been battling cancer for a considerable period and was also facing financial difficulties, hindering her access to proper medical care. Social media users are paying heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress.

Veteran Actress Basanti Chatterjee Dies

According to a spokesperson for the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, the celebrated Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee had been admitted to the ICU due to cancer. Doctors later recommended home nursing care, but she lacked the necessary funds. Earlier, her on-screen son, Bhaskar Chatterjee, had appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for assistance, highlighting the actress's inability to afford treatment. This appeal was made in January, and eight months later, the actress has passed away.

Basanti Chatterjee's Extensive Film Career

For over five decades, Basanti Chatterjee captivated audiences with her acting prowess, starring in over 100 films. She was particularly remembered for her acclaimed roles in films like 'Thagini', 'Manjari Opera', and 'Alo'.

Basanti Chatterjee's Television Work

Basanti Chatterjee was also a well-known figure in Bengali television. Her performances in popular shows like 'Bhutu', 'Boron', and 'Durga Durgashwari' were widely appreciated. Her last television appearance was in 'Geeta LLB', which she had to leave due to a sudden deterioration in her health.

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 04:06 pm

English News / Entertainment / Veteran Actress Basanti Chatterjee Passes Away at 88
