Veteran Actress Basanti Chatterjee Passes Away at 88

According to a spokesperson for the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, the celebrated Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee had been admitted to the ICU due to cancer. Doctors later recommended home nursing care, but she lacked the necessary funds. Earlier, her on-screen son, Bhaskar Chatterjee, had appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for assistance, highlighting the actress's inability to afford treatment. This appeal was made in January, and eight months later, the actress has passed away.