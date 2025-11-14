Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away After Prolonged Age-Related Illness

Kamini Kaushal (Image: Patrika)
Kamini Kaushal Passed Away: While everyone in the industry is praying for Dharmendra's delicate condition, a piece of sad news has arrived. Famous actress Kamini Kaushal has passed away. She bid farewell to the world at the age of 98. As soon as this news broke, everyone was shocked. People started paying tribute to their favourite actress and started sharing her photos and commenting.
According to reports, Kamini Kaushal had been battling age-related health issues for a long time. The confirmation of her demise came from a close family source. The source stated, "Kamini Kaushal's family is very private and needs privacy at this time." Currently, no official statement has been released by the family. She is survived by her three sons: Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.
Kamini Kaushal was a veteran actress of Indian cinema, having worked in over 90 films during her illustrious career. Kamini Kaushal began her career with the 1946 film 'Neecha Nagar.' This film was historic as it won the Golden Palm Award at the Cannes Film Festival in the same year.
Kamini Kaushal starred in many memorable films during her career, including 'Shaheed', 'Nadiya Ke Paar', 'Shabnam', 'Arzoo', and 'Biraj Bahu'. She also played significant roles in 'Do Bhai', 'Ziddi', 'Paras', 'Namuna', and 'Godaan'. In 'Kabir Singh', Kamini Kaushal played the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandmother.
