Veteran Actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away

Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away: The film industry is currently shrouded in grief. Following the death of Zubeen Garg and the passing of composer Charanjit Ahuja, renowned actress Radhika Sarathkumar has lost her mother. Radhika's mother, Geetha Radha, passed away on Sunday night at the age of 86. As Geetha aged, she faced increasing health problems. Radhika shared a video showcasing some memorable moments spent with her mother.
Geetha Radha was the wife of the late legendary actor M.R. Radha and a respected figure in the Tamil film industry. Geetha's death was attributed to declining health. In recent days, her condition reportedly deteriorated significantly, leading to her passing away on Sunday night. Radhika has also shared details regarding her mother's funeral arrangements.
Radhika Sarathkumar stated that her mother's body will be kept at their residence in Poes Garden for paying respects. The funeral will be held at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 4:30 PM today, with close family, friends, and colleagues in attendance. Geetha Radha's passing is a significant loss for her family and relatives. Her death has caused widespread grief among family members and fans. Several figures from the film industry have publicly expressed their condolences.
Radhika Sarathkumar is the actress who starred in the 1981 film Naseeb-Naseeb Apna. Her portrayal of the character Chando remains popular even today.