Veteran Actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away

Radhika Sarathkumar stated that her mother's body will be kept at their residence in Poes Garden for paying respects. The funeral will be held at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 4:30 PM today, with close family, friends, and colleagues in attendance. Geetha Radha's passing is a significant loss for her family and relatives. Her death has caused widespread grief among family members and fans. Several figures from the film industry have publicly expressed their condolences.