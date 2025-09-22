Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Veteran Actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away

Popular actress Radhika Sarathkumar is grieving the loss of her mother. The actress herself shared the news.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Radhika Sarathkumar mother Geetha Radha Dies
Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother (Image: X)

Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away: The film industry is currently shrouded in grief. Following the death of Zubeen Garg and the passing of composer Charanjit Ahuja, renowned actress Radhika Sarathkumar has lost her mother. Radhika's mother, Geetha Radha, passed away on Sunday night at the age of 86. As Geetha aged, she faced increasing health problems. Radhika shared a video showcasing some memorable moments spent with her mother.

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away

Geetha Radha was the wife of the late legendary actor M.R. Radha and a respected figure in the Tamil film industry. Geetha's death was attributed to declining health. In recent days, her condition reportedly deteriorated significantly, leading to her passing away on Sunday night. Radhika has also shared details regarding her mother's funeral arrangements.

Details of Geetha Radha's Funeral Emerge

Radhika Sarathkumar stated that her mother's body will be kept at their residence in Poes Garden for paying respects. The funeral will be held at Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 4:30 PM today, with close family, friends, and colleagues in attendance. Geetha Radha's passing is a significant loss for her family and relatives. Her death has caused widespread grief among family members and fans. Several figures from the film industry have publicly expressed their condolences.

Radhika is a Famous Bollywood Actress

Radhika Sarathkumar is the actress who starred in the 1981 film Naseeb-Naseeb Apna. Her portrayal of the character Chando remains popular even today.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Entertainment / Veteran Actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Mother Passes Away
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.