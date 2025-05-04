scriptViral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked | Latest News | Patrika News
Viral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked

Fans eagerly await the release of the film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Meanwhile, a scene from the movie has gone viral on social media.

May 04, 2025 / 01:34 pm

Patrika Desk

War 2 Scene: The 2019 film ‘War’ was a massive box office success, with the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff proving hugely popular with audiences. Now, the sequel, ‘War 2’ is on its way, and this time, South superstar Jr NTR will be seen alongside Hrithik, replacing Tiger.
This will be Jr NTR’s first Bollywood film, and he is working incredibly hard for it, whether it’s his physique, learning Hindi, or mastering the action scenes.

Scene Leaked on Social Media

Filming is currently underway. Meanwhile, a video and several photos are rapidly circulating on social media, showing Hrithik Roshan wielding a sword. The background features fire and a war-like atmosphere, suggesting the photos were taken on the set of ‘War 2’.
It remains unclear where the clip originated, but it has certainly heightened fan anticipation for the film.

Hrithik Roshan Seen Sword Fighting

Previous media reports claimed that Hrithik would be performing a spectacular sword-fighting scene in the film. The now-viral clip appears to confirm this.
It is understood that this action scene was shot on a lavish set built in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Furthermore, reports suggest Hrithik’s entrance scene will involve a fighting sequence in a Japanese monastery.

War 2 Release Date

If the viral video is indeed part of the film, it could be considered a significant spoiler for ‘War 2’. The photos are trending on social media, with users sharing varied reactions. The film is set for release on 14 August.

