Viral Scene: Hrithik Roshan's Action-Packed 'War 2' Leaked

Scene Leaked on Social Media War 2 film Filming is currently underway. Meanwhile, a video and several photos are rapidly circulating on social media, showing Hrithik Roshan wielding a sword. The background features fire and a war-like atmosphere, suggesting the photos were taken on the set of ‘War 2’. This will be Jr NTR’s first Bollywood film, and he is working incredibly hard for it, whether it’s his physique, learning Hindi, or mastering the action scenes.Filming is currently underway. Meanwhile, a video and several photos are rapidly circulating on social media, showing Hrithik Roshan wielding a sword. The background features fire and a war-like atmosphere, suggesting the photos were taken on the set of ‘War 2’.

Hrithik Roshan Seen Sword Fighting Leaked picture of #HritikRoshan from War 2 Somebody’s cooking. pic.twitter.com/6cAMYOvneU— Let’s Talk TV|Latest Updates (@letstalktv___) May 3, 2025 Previous media reports claimed that Hrithik would be performing a spectacular sword-fighting scene in the film. The now-viral clip appears to confirm this. It remains unclear where the clip originated, but it has certainly heightened fan anticipation for the film.Previous media reports claimed that Hrithik would be performing a spectacular sword-fighting scene in the film. The now-viral clip appears to confirm this.

It is understood that this action scene was shot on a lavish set built in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Furthermore, reports suggest Hrithik’s entrance scene will involve a fighting sequence in a Japanese monastery.