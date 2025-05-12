War 2: Hrithik Roshan's Film Reportedly Earns ₹85-100 Crore Before Release

War 2 Update: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and South superstar Jr NTR are gearing up to create a storm at the box office. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of War 2, which is approximately three months away. The film will be released on August 14th, a day before Independence Day. Meanwhile, news is emerging that War 2 has already set a new record even before its theatrical release, reportedly earning ₹100 crore.
War 2 Before Released Made a Record
According to a report by 123Telugu, the makers of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have finalised a lucrative deal for the Telugu version. Tollywood producers Naga Vamsi and Sunil Narang have reportedly acquired the Telugu rights. Media reports claim that the Telugu rights of War 2 have been purchased for ₹85-100 crore, reflecting Jr NTR’s immense popularity in the South Indian film industry.
War 2 Telugu Rights
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Kiara Advani will also be seen in a lead role. On the work front, prior to War 2, Hrithik Roshan appeared in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has commenced shooting for his upcoming movie with Prashanth Neel.
War 2 Released Date
The first installment of War was released in 2019 and received an overwhelming response, becoming a blockbuster. Since then, there has been much discussion about a sequel. Now, War 2 is set to release this year, much to the anticipation of fans.