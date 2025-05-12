War 2: Hrithik Roshan's Film Reportedly Earns ₹85-100 Crore Before Release

War 2 Before Released Made a Record According to a report by 123Telugu, the makers of War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have finalised a lucrative deal for the Telugu version. Tollywood producers Naga Vamsi and Sunil Narang have reportedly acquired the Telugu rights. Media reports claim that the Telugu rights of War 2 have been purchased for ₹85-100 crore, reflecting Jr NTR’s immense popularity in the South Indian film industry.

War 2 Telugu Rights War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Besides Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Kiara Advani will also be seen in a lead role. On the work front, prior to War 2, Hrithik Roshan appeared in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jr NTR has commenced shooting for his upcoming movie with Prashanth Neel.