War 2 Teaser: Jr NTR's Fierce Avatar and Hrithik Roshan's Action Unveiled

War 2 Teaser Released The War 2 teaser was released by Yash Raj Films. It shows how the villain, Jr NTR, wants to kill Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, and talks about eliminating Kabir from the world. The first look of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has also been revealed from the War 2 teaser. The teaser only shows Jr NTR’s dialogues, but Hrithik Roshan’s impressive action scenes are shown. A tremendous fight between the two, with each looking to kill the other, is depicted. The release of this teaser has created a sensation on social media. People are commenting variously.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Epic Battle ‘War 2’ is part of Yash Raj’s spy universe and is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ released in 2019. In ‘War 2’, Hrithik will once again be seen as the RAW agent Kabir, protecting his country. The teaser of this film clearly indicates that it will be full of action and drama. In War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be together but face-to-face. Jr NTR’s role in this film will be different from his other films. Hrithik Roshan’s character will be similar to the first part, but with more action and romance.