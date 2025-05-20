scriptWar 2 Teaser: Jr NTR's Fierce Avatar and Hrithik Roshan's Action Unveiled | Latest News | Patrika News
War 2 Teaser: Jr NTR's Fierce Avatar and Hrithik Roshan's Action Unveiled

Fans received a big surprise on Jr NTR’s birthday with the release of the teaser for War 2.

May 20, 2025 / 12:15 pm

Patrika Desk

War 2 Teaser Release: Big news is coming about War 2, the first film together of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The day fans had been waiting for has finally arrived. The teaser for the film War 2 was released today, 20 May, on Jr NTR’s birthday. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a pivotal role in this film, while Jr NTR will play the villain. Let’s find out what the War 2 teaser is like…

War 2 Teaser Released

The War 2 teaser was released by Yash Raj Films. It shows how the villain, Jr NTR, wants to kill Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, and talks about eliminating Kabir from the world. The first look of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has also been revealed from the War 2 teaser. The teaser only shows Jr NTR’s dialogues, but Hrithik Roshan’s impressive action scenes are shown. A tremendous fight between the two, with each looking to kill the other, is depicted. The release of this teaser has created a sensation on social media. People are commenting variously.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Epic Battle

War 2’ is part of Yash Raj’s spy universe and is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ released in 2019. In ‘War 2’, Hrithik will once again be seen as the RAW agent Kabir, protecting his country. The teaser of this film clearly indicates that it will be full of action and drama. In War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be together but face-to-face. Jr NTR’s role in this film will be different from his other films. Hrithik Roshan’s character will be similar to the first part, but with more action and romance.
 

War 2 Release Date

After watching the War 2 teaser, people on social media are excited. They are waiting for the film’s release date. Many people want to know the trailer release date. The film War 2 will be released in theatres a day before Independence Day, on 14 August.

