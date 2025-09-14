Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Dispenses Justice, Akshay-Arshad Ignite Drama on 'Bigg Boss 19'

Weekend Ka Vaar: The 13th September episode of Bigg Boss 19 was a special 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. This time, Farah Khan hosted the show instead of Salman Khan, and she immediately began reprimanding the housemates, a preview of which you may have already seen in the promo. While Farah scolded Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Nehal, she also opened the eyes of several other contestants. Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar also appeared on the show, adding fuel to the fire among the contestants. It's worth noting that this week saw a double eviction, eliminating two contestants.
Farah Khan first reprimanded Nehal, stating that she had hit Amaal in the wrong place, adding that it was a physical task and such things are to be expected. Farah then questioned Amaal about his repeated apologies, stating that his apologies only escalated the situation with Nehal, making the issue bigger.
Farah continued, ‘There is no bigger feminist than me. But what you all are doing is setting feminism back 100 years. Nehal, why were you crying so much? You were enjoying all the attention.’ Nehal responded that it was her personal trauma. If this is how things are going to be, Farah, you shouldn't participate in any physical tasks.
Farah then counselled Kunickaa, stating that her behaviour in the house was shocking. She pointed out that Kunickaa had removed food from someone's plate despite lecturing others about etiquette. Kunickaa apologised for her actions.
Farah then reacted to the barbs aimed at Tanya – ‘Your mother didn’t teach you’, ‘You have no manners’ etc. Farah reprimanded Kunickaa for resorting to personal attacks based on upbringing. Farah then told Tanya that she was also at fault for giving Kunickaa the status of a mother. She advised Tanya to reserve the title of ‘mother’ for her own mother.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi first targeted Neelam, summoning her to the stand. Akshay then called Tanya, Kunickaa, and Neelam. He positioned Tanya and Neelam on either side, with Neelam in the middle. Akshay explained that he would ask questions, and Neelam had to identify which of her two friends was more culpable. Incorrect answers would result in punishment for Neelam.
Akshay and Arshad took turns questioning Neelam. When asked who between Kunickaa and Tanya could betray her, Neelam stated that Tanya could stab her in the back. Akshay then told Neelam that she could stand up for herself and should continue to cultivate this strength. Afterwards, he and Arshad Warsi bid farewell to the housemates.
This ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ proved highly entertaining, with Farah Khan's sharp reprimands and Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's humorous antics.