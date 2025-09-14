Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Dispenses Justice, Akshay-Arshad Ignite Drama on 'Bigg Boss 19'

Weekend Ka Vaar: The 13th September episode of Bigg Boss 19 was a special 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. This time, Farah Khan hosted the show instead of Salman Khan, and she immediately began reprimanding the housemates, a preview of which you may have already seen in the promo. While Farah scolded Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Nehal, she also opened the eyes of several other contestants. Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar also appeared on the show, adding fuel to the fire among the contestants. It's worth noting that this week saw a double eviction, eliminating two contestants.