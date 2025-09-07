Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

BB 19: Salman Khan Confronts Farhana, Nehal; Kunika’s Son Reveals Support from Kinnar Community in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Salman Khan gave all the housemates a reality check on Saturday. He reprimanded Farhana and Nehal while supporting Abhishek Bajaj. Let's find out how the atmosphere in the house became emotional when Kunika's son arrived.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar
BB 19 (Image: X)

Weekend Ka Vaar: This week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' witnessed a lot of drama. Show host Salman Khan schooled several housemates, particularly Farhana and Nehal, for their behaviour. The episode also included emotional moments, with Kunika becoming emotional upon seeing her son. Salman Khan was also moved to tears by the mother-son reunion.

Farhana and Nehal's Behaviour Addressed

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan supported Abhishek Bajaj. He reprimanded Farhana and Nehal for spreading misinformation about Abhishek. Salman clarified that Abhishek's actions during the task were not wrong. He highlighted that despite Abhishek apologising, they continued to create unnecessary drama.

Kunika Sadanand's Son Boosts Her Morale

Kunika Sadanand's son, Ayaan, surprised his mother during Weekend Ka Vaar. Boosting his mother's spirits, Ayaan said, “The whole of India is watching you; you're doing amazing. Everyone in the house, your 12-year-old granddaughters, me, your elder son, your daughter-in-law – everyone you've touched is proud of you.”

Ayaan Mentions Support from the Kinnar Community

Ayaan further added, “The Kinnar community, whom you helped as a lawyer, are calling me. Everything I am today is because of you. I'm the luckiest person in the world to have you as my mother. You have to be strong for me; you are a support system outside.” Salman Khan was visibly moved by this.

Ayaan encouraged his mother, saying, “You've lived for your father, then your husband, and your sons – now it's time to live for yourself. You're 62 years old. You have to be strong for me, Ma.”

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 10:03 am

English News / Entertainment / BB 19: Salman Khan Confronts Farhana, Nehal; Kunika’s Son Reveals Support from Kinnar Community in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’
