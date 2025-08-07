Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan's Tagline Revealed

Each season of Kaun Banega Crorepati connects with the audience with a new perspective and new hope. The questions, format, people's stories – something new is always added to the show. Just as the tagline of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is, ‘Jahan akal hai wahan akad hai…’, every season of KBC has a unique tagline. Today, we will tell you about the taglines of all the seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati so far.