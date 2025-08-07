Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan's Tagline Revealed

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 17th season of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, whose tagline is ‘Jahan akal hai wahan akad hai…’. This is a show eagerly awaited by people of all ages. This year too, people are excited for the 17th season of KBC. The tagline of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is being extremely well-received by the audience. Sony TV shared a post on its official Instagram handle, sonytvofficial, on July 18th, which read:
‘Jahan akal hai wahan akad hai…’ “Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming on August 11th, Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.”
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also made a blog post, writing: “I am excited about this new journey and also nervous.” Along with this, Big B wrote: “Work begins… waking up early, starting work early… the first day of the new season of KBC… the usual nervousness, trembling knees, and apprehension too.”
He also made another blog post,
Each season of Kaun Banega Crorepati connects with the audience with a new perspective and new hope. The questions, format, people's stories – something new is always added to the show. Just as the tagline of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is, ‘Jahan akal hai wahan akad hai…’, every season of KBC has a unique tagline. Today, we will tell you about the taglines of all the seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati so far.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 1: “9 baj gaye kya?”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 2: “Ummeed se do guna”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 3: “Kuch sawal zindagi badal sakte hain”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 4: “Koi bhi sawal chhota nahin hota”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 5: “Koi bhi insaan chhota nahin hota”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 6: “Sirf gyaan hi aapko aapka haq dilata hai”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 7: “Seekhna band to jitna band”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 8: “Yahan sirf paise hi nahin… yahan dil bhi jeet jaate hain”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9: “Jawab dene ka waqt aa gaya hai”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10: “Kab tak rokoge”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11: “Ade raho”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12: “Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawab comeback se do”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13: “Jawab aap hi ho”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: “Gyaan jahaan se bhi mile bator lijiye par pehle tatol lijiye”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: “Aisa daur, nayi soch, nayi chunaution ka samay”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16: “Zindagi hai, har mod par sawal puchhegi, jawab to dena hoga”
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: “Jahan akal hai wahan akad hai”
In Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shares motivational, educational, or practical advice in each episode. He also encourages viewers to remain vigilant and aware, and often mentions Reserve Bank guidelines. It will be exciting to see how much money contestants win in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 based on their knowledge.