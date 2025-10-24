Why Did Asrani and Raj Kapoor Vow Never to Work Together? Friend Reveals

Asrani and Raj Kapoor Rift: Asrani, who carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema, passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. The demise of Asrani, known for his role as the jailer from the British era, has sent a wave of mourning through the acting fraternity. Meanwhile, an old interview of Asrani's close friend is circulating on social media. In this interview, he shared an anecdote related to his friend Asrani, reminiscing about the past. He revealed that Showman Raj Kapoor had a grievance with Asrani and had decided that he would never work with him.