Why Did Asrani and Raj Kapoor Vow Never to Work Together? Friend Reveals

Raj Kapoor and Asrani (Image: IMDb)
Asrani and Raj Kapoor Rift: Asrani, who carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema, passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. The demise of Asrani, known for his role as the jailer from the British era, has sent a wave of mourning through the acting fraternity. Meanwhile, an old interview of Asrani's close friend is circulating on social media. In this interview, he shared an anecdote related to his friend Asrani, reminiscing about the past. He revealed that Showman Raj Kapoor had a grievance with Asrani and had decided that he would never work with him.
Asrani's friend, Hanif Javeri, shared an incident with Vicky Lalwani that occurred when Asrani was new to the industry. At that time, Raj Kapoor was preparing to launch his son, Rishi Kapoor, in films. However, he also wanted Rishi Kapoor to train at the Poona Film Institute (FTII) before entering films.
Javeri further explained, "Everyone in the film industry knew that Asrani was the one who provided training at the Poona Film Institute." However, admission to this institution was only granted to those who met the minimum educational qualifications, such as HSC, i.e., passing 12th grade.
Due to his lower educational qualifications, Rishi Kapoor's admission to FTII was rejected. Raj Kapoor then called Asrani and requested his help in speaking to his contacts to secure Rishi's admission there. However, despite numerous attempts, Asrani could not manage it. This was the reason for the rift between Raj Kapoor and Asrani.
Following this incident, Raj Kapoor vowed not to include Asrani in any of his projects. Similarly, the jailer from the British era in 'Sholay' also decided that he would never work with Raj Kapoor.
Despite the ongoing disagreement between Raj Kapoor and Asrani, Rishi Kapoor and Asrani shared a strong friendship, which only deepened over time. Not only did they work together, but they also supported each other during difficult times. Their friendship was so strong that they suggested shooting a scene for Asrani's film 'Chala Murari Hero Banane' at RK Studios because the location was perfect for the scene. The remarkable part was that Rishi Kapoor did not charge a single rupee for this.
