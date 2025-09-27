Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Will Ashneer Grover Enter Bigg Boss 19? Hint Shared Via Screenshot

Buzz surrounding Ashneer Grover's entry into Bigg Boss 19 intensified when he shared a screenshot of an email sent by the casting team of Season 19 on his Instagram story. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 में अशनीर ग्रोवर की होगी एंट्री? स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर कर दिया इशारा
Ashneer Grover and Salman Khan (Image: X)

Ashneer Grover recently shared a screenshot of an invitation email for a wildcard entry into the show 'Bigg Boss 19', which has created a stir in the entertainment world. The screenshot shows an email from Rohit Gupta, Senior Casting Coordinator for Bigg Boss 19, offering Ashneer a chance to join the show as a wild card contestant. The email further states that his personality, engaging social media presence, and distinct style have caught the casting team's attention, making him a suitable candidate for this role based on these qualities.

Screenshot Shared Hints at Entry

Ashneer also shared his amusing reaction to the screenshot, writing, "Haha, ask Salman bhai! I'll be free by then, this mail merge will cost someone their job." This response has become a topic of discussion among fans and the media, with people speculating whether Ashneer will actually enter the Bigg Boss house or if it was just a light-hearted moment.

Ashneer Grover in Bigg Boss 19

Ashneer Grover is known in India for 'Shark Tank India' and the reality show 'Rise and Fall'. His debating and straightforward communication style has earned him significant recognition on social media. His entry as a wild card could introduce new drama and increase viewer interest in the show, especially with a prominent businessman participating.

It is worth noting that Ashneer has previously appeared as a guest on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 18, where he was seen engaging in banter with host Salman Khan. This history is contributing to the heightened curiosity among the media and fans regarding his potential return.

Impact on Both Track and TRP

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter from the makers of Bigg Boss or from Ashneer himself. Fans are reacting on social media with mixed sentiments, some expressing peace, others in a humorous tone, and some with sarcasm. If an official announcement is made in the coming days, it could potentially impact both the season's narrative and its TRP ratings.

