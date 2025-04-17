Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

Day-wise Box Office Collection of ‘Jaat’ Day Collection (₹ Crores) Day 1 9.5 Day 2 7 Day 3 9.75 Day 4 14 Day 5 7.25 Day 6 6 Day 7 4 Total Collection 57.50 Sunny Deol Says ‘He Feels the Pressure of the Box Office’ In a recent interview, Sunny Deol spoke about box office numbers. He said, “I have never taken pressure in my life. But nowadays, people forcefully impose pressure! Everywhere, there’s talk of figures, which causes anxiety.” Seven days after its release, reports of its seventh-day earnings are in. According to Sacnilk, Jaat has earned a net ₹57.50 crore in India in seven days.In a recent interview, Sunny Deol spoke about box office numbers. He said, “I have never taken pressure in my life. But nowadays, people forcefully impose pressure! Everywhere, there’s talk of figures, which causes anxiety.”

Will ‘Jaat’ Reach the 100 Crore Club? The big question now is whether Jaat will earn ₹100 crore. The next few days will be crucial. If the film receives a good response again over the weekend, this target might be achieved.

Stiff Competition from ‘Kesari 2’ Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film, ‘Kesari 2’, is releasing on 18 April, which could pose stiff competition for ‘Jaat’ at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Sunny Deol’s film can hold its ground.

The film is directed by renowned South Indian director Gopichand Malineni. The film features Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapati Babu in pivotal roles.