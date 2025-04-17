scriptWill Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Will Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Join the ₹100 Crore Club? Day 7 Box Office Collection Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film, ‘Kesari 2’, is releasing on 18 April, which could pose stiff competition for ‘Jaat’ at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Sunny Deol’s film can hold its ground.

MumbaiApr 17, 2025 / 10:05 am

Patrika Desk

jaat-box-office-collection-day-7-sunny-deol-movie

जाट बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s film Jaat generated considerable fan excitement, but its opening was rather subdued. While his previous blockbuster, Gadar 2, had created a sensation, Jaat failed to achieve similar success.
Seven days after its release, reports of its seventh-day earnings are in. According to Sacnilk, Jaat has earned a net ₹57.50 crore in India in seven days.

Day-wise Box Office Collection of ‘Jaat’

DayCollection (₹ Crores)
Day 19.5
Day 27
Day 39.75
Day 414
Day 57.25
Day 66
Day 74
Total Collection57.50

Sunny Deol Says ‘He Feels the Pressure of the Box Office’

In a recent interview, Sunny Deol spoke about box office numbers. He said, “I have never taken pressure in my life. But nowadays, people forcefully impose pressure! Everywhere, there’s talk of figures, which causes anxiety.”

Will ‘Jaat’ Reach the 100 Crore Club?

The big question now is whether Jaat will earn ₹100 crore. The next few days will be crucial. If the film receives a good response again over the weekend, this target might be achieved.

Stiff Competition from ‘Kesari 2’

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film, 'Kesari 2', is releasing on 18 April, which could pose stiff competition for 'Jaat' at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Sunny Deol's film can hold its ground.
The film is directed by renowned South Indian director Gopichand Malineni. The film features Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapati Babu in pivotal roles.

