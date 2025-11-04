Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Will this 2 hour 49 minute film break Kantara's OTT record with its action, adventure, and suspense?

This 2 hour and 49 minute action, adventure, and suspense-filled film has now arrived on the OTT platform. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

2 घंटा 49 मिनट की इस फिल्म में एक्शन, एडवेंचर और सस्पेंस से क्या OTT पर तोड़ पाएगा कांतारा का रिकॉर्ड

Image: (X @WB_BoxOffice)

Kantara vs Mirai: Films come and go at the box office. Many spectacular films were released at the box office in 2025. While some films earned tremendously, some proved to be super flops. Meanwhile, we are going to tell you about the second highest-grossing film of 2025, whose climax left fans stunned.

The film we are talking about is the recently released 'Mirai'. Another film was released this year, named 'Kantara Chapter 1'. Both these films are full of mythology and fantasy. The visual effects and action sequences of the film 'Mirai' are excellent, giving fans a feel similar to 'Kantara'.

Story of Mirai and Kantara

In 'Mirai', Veda is in the main role. He is a good and intelligent person. He has been trained as a warrior and chosen to protect the nine sacred texts of Emperor Ashoka. But those texts are in danger. The title 'Mirai' refers to a weapon shown in the film, which was created in the Tretayuga of Lord Rama. On the other hand, 'Kantara' depicts elements of Lord Shiva and nature.

It is worth noting that 'Kantara' is the story of a small village, depicting the culture and mythology of the coastal regions of Karnataka. The story of this film is from a village in South Karnataka where a king had given land to the villagers 150 years ago. Then he returns after the year 1990, from where the film takes a turn and the story begins. This film created a stir at the box office from its very first day of release. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹61.85 crore on its opening day. It earned ₹39.75 crore on the 11th day and ₹13.50 crore on the 12th day. Along with this, 'Mirai' had a worldwide box office gross of ₹136.25 crore and a net collection of ₹102.50 crore.

Will Kantara's Record Be Broken on OTT?

In fact, the film is receiving tremendous praise. Everyone is liking this film very much. The climax scene of the film is also amazing and the audience has praised it a lot. In terms of its story, 'Mirai' has surpassed many big films like 'Kantara'. In terms of box office performance, this film is one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. Now it remains to be seen whether it can break 'Kantara's' record on the OTT platform.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Entertainment / Will this 2 hour 49 minute film break Kantara's OTT record with its action, adventure, and suspense?

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Anushka Reacts to Fan’s Reel Calling Virat ‘Bewafa’, Garnering 28 Million Likes

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

Assam CM’s Big Revelation 46 Days After Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

Zubeen Garg Murdered
Entertainment

From Radio Waves to Silver Screen: Shamla Hamza Shines in Feminichi Fathima

कौन है ये एक्ट्रेस, जिसने महज 6 महीने की बेटी को गोद में लेकर की पूरी शूटिंग, मिला ये अवॉर्ड
Entertainment

BB 19: Malti Breaks Silence on Amaal Mallik Dating Rumours

'सिर्फ मेरी बाते क्यू कर रही है...' मालती ने बताया अपने और अमाल के डेटिंग की सच्चाई
TV News

Famous Actress Diane Ladd Passes Away, Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute

Diane Ladd Dies at 89
Hollywood News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.