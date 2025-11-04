Will this 2 hour 49 minute film break Kantara's OTT record with its action, adventure, and suspense?

It is worth noting that 'Kantara' is the story of a small village, depicting the culture and mythology of the coastal regions of Karnataka. The story of this film is from a village in South Karnataka where a king had given land to the villagers 150 years ago. Then he returns after the year 1990, from where the film takes a turn and the story begins. This film created a stir at the box office from its very first day of release. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹61.85 crore on its opening day. It earned ₹39.75 crore on the 11th day and ₹13.50 crore on the 12th day. Along with this, 'Mirai' had a worldwide box office gross of ₹136.25 crore and a net collection of ₹102.50 crore.