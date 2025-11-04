Will this 2 hour 49 minute film break Kantara's OTT record with its action, adventure, and suspense?

Image: (X @WB_BoxOffice)
Kantara vs Mirai: Films come and go at the box office. Many spectacular films were released at the box office in 2025. While some films earned tremendously, some proved to be super flops. Meanwhile, we are going to tell you about the second highest-grossing film of 2025, whose climax left fans stunned.
The film we are talking about is the recently released 'Mirai'. Another film was released this year, named 'Kantara Chapter 1'. Both these films are full of mythology and fantasy. The visual effects and action sequences of the film 'Mirai' are excellent, giving fans a feel similar to 'Kantara'.
In 'Mirai', Veda is in the main role. He is a good and intelligent person. He has been trained as a warrior and chosen to protect the nine sacred texts of Emperor Ashoka. But those texts are in danger. The title 'Mirai' refers to a weapon shown in the film, which was created in the Tretayuga of Lord Rama. On the other hand, 'Kantara' depicts elements of Lord Shiva and nature.
It is worth noting that 'Kantara' is the story of a small village, depicting the culture and mythology of the coastal regions of Karnataka. The story of this film is from a village in South Karnataka where a king had given land to the villagers 150 years ago. Then he returns after the year 1990, from where the film takes a turn and the story begins. This film created a stir at the box office from its very first day of release. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹61.85 crore on its opening day. It earned ₹39.75 crore on the 11th day and ₹13.50 crore on the 12th day. Along with this, 'Mirai' had a worldwide box office gross of ₹136.25 crore and a net collection of ₹102.50 crore.
In fact, the film is receiving tremendous praise. Everyone is liking this film very much. The climax scene of the film is also amazing and the audience has praised it a lot. In terms of its story, 'Mirai' has surpassed many big films like 'Kantara'. In terms of box office performance, this film is one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. Now it remains to be seen whether it can break 'Kantara's' record on the OTT platform.
