Women's Day Special: 8 powerful movies exposing injustice and inspiring change

From Bollywood to Tollywood, many films highlight women's empowerment and expose the injustices they face. On International Women's Day 2025, we explore powerful films that offer valuable lessons.

Mumbai Mar 07, 2025

Patrika Desk

Women’s Day 2025: Cinema mirrors society. From Bollywood to Tollywood, many movies highlight women’s empowerment and expose the injustices they face. On International Women’s Day 2025, we explore powerful films that offer valuable lessons.

Chhapaak Movie
Chhapaak Movie
As someone rightly said, “Woman… God’s magnificent creation.” As a mother, she is a warrior; as a sister, she heals wounds. She excels in every role – grandmother, aunt, friend, and more.

Chhapaak:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘Chhapaak’ raises its voice against acid attacks on women. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in ‘Chhapaak’. Released in 2020, the film portrays the story of an acid attack victim.
 

Thappad:

When discussing women taking significant steps, Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Thappad’ cannot be forgotten. Released in 2020, the film depicts the abuse women suffer at the hands of their husbands. Anubhav Sinha directed this film.
 

Pink:

The film ‘Pink’ delivers a strong message to those who question women’s clothing and character, and who normalise coercion. The film, released in 2016 and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, packs a punch with dialogues like, “No means no”.
 

Mardaani:

The story of Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Mardaani 2’ depicts the atrocities committed against women.

 

Mrs.

The recently released film ‘Mrs.’, directed by Arati Kadav, showcases the exploitation faced by women after marriage, and the difficulties faced by housewives. Sanya Malhotra plays the lead role.
 

Neerja:

Girls are not just gentle or delicate; when the time comes, they will not shy away from confronting their enemies. This is the message conveyed by the 2016 film ‘Neerja’, based on the life of a 23-year-old girl, showcasing a woman’s courage. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani.
 

Article 370:

Released in 2024, ‘Article 370’ stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Yami is seen performing plenty of action as an undercover agent.
 

Mom:

No matter how gentle a mother is, she becomes a lioness when it comes to her children. This is proven by Sridevi’s 2017 film ‘Mom’. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film masterfully portrays the powerful story of a mother fighting for her daughter who has been a victim of rape. The film’s dialogue, “God is not everywhere, that’s why he made mothers,” encapsulates its essence.
 

