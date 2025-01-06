Yash’s latest poster for Toxic released, fans say 2000 crore loading

New Poster of Toxic The poster generates curiosity and fuels speculation about the film’s content. As Yash’s birthday approaches, fans are gearing up for one of 2025’s biggest cinematic reveals. The poster has gone viral on social media, receiving widespread praise. One user even commented, “₹2000 crore loading…”. The poster generates curiosity and fuels speculation about the film’s content. As Yash’s birthday approaches, fans are gearing up for one of 2025’s biggest cinematic reveals. The poster has gone viral on social media, receiving widespread praise. One user even commented, “₹2000 crore loading…”.

Toxic Release Date According to media reports, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, although the makers have not yet revealed the rest of the star cast besides Yash. The film is reportedly slated for release on 10 April 2025. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayan and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.