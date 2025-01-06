Yash’s latest poster for Toxic released, fans say 2000 crore loading

Yash’s Upcoming Film, Toxic: South Indian star Yash has released a poster for his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Yash shared the poster on social media with the caption, “Unleashing Him…”. The poster features a car and a man standing beside it, along with the date 8-1-25 and the time 10:25. Speculation is rife about what this date signifies.
New Poster of Toxic
The poster generates curiosity and fuels speculation about the film’s content. As Yash’s birthday approaches, fans are gearing up for one of 2025’s biggest cinematic reveals. The poster has gone viral on social media, receiving widespread praise. One user even commented, “₹2000 crore loading…”.
Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayan and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.
Toxic Release Date
According to media reports, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, although the makers have not yet revealed the rest of the star cast besides Yash. The film is reportedly slated for release on 10 April 2025.
Yash’s Upcoming Films
Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1 and 2. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, where he will play the role of Ravana.