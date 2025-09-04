'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Arrested on Rape Charge

Ashish Kapoor Rape Case: Big news is coming from the television industry. Ashish Kapoor, an actor from the famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has been accused of rape, and Delhi Police arrested him in Pune. This news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone wanting to know the full details. According to the police, the victim alleged that Ashish Kapoor forcibly had sexual intercourse with her inside a bathroom during the second week of August. This incident allegedly took place during a house party in Delhi.