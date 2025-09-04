'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Arrested on Rape Charge

Ashish Kapoor Rape Case: Big news is coming from the television industry. Ashish Kapoor, an actor from the famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has been accused of rape, and Delhi Police arrested him in Pune. This news has caused a stir on social media, with everyone wanting to know the full details. According to the police, the victim alleged that Ashish Kapoor forcibly had sexual intercourse with her inside a bathroom during the second week of August. This incident allegedly took place during a house party in Delhi.
The 33-year-old Ashish Kapoor is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman. An FIR was registered on August 11th following the incident at the Civil Lines police station. The police launched a search for the actor and, tracking his location, arrested him in Pune. Initially, the FIR named Ashish Kapoor, his friend, his friend's wife, and two unknown individuals. Later, the victim changed her statement, claiming that only Ashish Kapoor had raped her.
Police further stated, “Ashish Kapoor has been brought to Delhi for questioning, and evidence is being gathered against him. The victim has undergone a medical examination. The victim met Ashish Kapoor on Instagram. The victim claimed that the incident was videographed, but no such video has been found yet. The victim alleges that after she came out of the bathroom, Ashish Kapoor's friend's wife beat her.”
According to investigating officers, CCTV footage and witness statements indicate that Ashish Kapoor and the woman entered the bathroom together. When they didn't emerge, guests began knocking on the door. A fight allegedly ensued.
Ashish Kapoor has worked in numerous television serials and is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Police stated that due to the sensitivity of the case, confidentiality is being maintained. The victim's family has demanded strict action from the police. Other potential witnesses are also being questioned in the investigation. Ashish Kapoor has appeared in shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Molkki’, ‘Rishto Ki Agnipariksha’, ‘Boss Baap of Special Services’, and ‘Saat Phere’.