16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song Breaks Records Upon Release

Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song is creating a storm upon its release, reigniting the rapper's immense popularity.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Yo Yo Honey Singh
Honey Singh's New Songs (Image Source: Patrika)

Yo Yo Honey Singh New Song: Bollywood's famous singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in the headlines. He's not making headlines for his divorce or his girlfriend, but for his new song, which has taken social media by storm since its release on YouTube. In this new song, Honey Singh appears in his usual style alongside a beautiful model. The song, released under the T-Series label, has already broken records.

The Magic of Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song

Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song is titled '6AM'. It's from his previous album, 'Glory'. Fans have greatly appreciated almost all the songs from this album, and his latest YouTube release is also receiving a very positive response online. In 20 hours, the song has garnered over 6 million views and continues to receive numerous comments.

New Song 6AM Creates a Record

Reactions are pouring in on social media. One user wrote, “Honey Singh is back!” Another wrote, “My favourite from the whole album! On one hand, there's the full Glory album, and on the other, this one.” A third commented, “Everyone else will be pending, Honey Paaji is trending.” A fourth wrote, “Honey Paaji has created a world record.” Another user wrote, “51 songs in Glorious Days album.”

Honey Singh Returns to the Industry After a Long Break

The lyrics of the song are written by Leo Grewal. In the video, Yo Yo Honey Singh is seen with Indian actress and model Heera Sohal in a very stylish avatar. Honey Singh has made a comeback to Indian music after a long time. He took a break from the industry in 2014-2015 due to mental health issues, returning in 2018 with the song “Makhana”. His fans were overjoyed to see their rapper star back.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 11:30 am

Entertainment / Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song Breaks Records Upon Release
