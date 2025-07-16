Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song Breaks Records Upon Release

Yo Yo Honey Singh New Song: Bollywood's famous singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again in the headlines. He's not making headlines for his divorce or his girlfriend, but for his new song, which has taken social media by storm since its release on YouTube. In this new song, Honey Singh appears in his usual style alongside a beautiful model. The song, released under the T-Series label, has already broken records.
Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song is titled '6AM'. It's from his previous album, 'Glory'. Fans have greatly appreciated almost all the songs from this album, and his latest YouTube release is also receiving a very positive response online. In 20 hours, the song has garnered over 6 million views and continues to receive numerous comments.
Reactions are pouring in on social media. One user wrote, “Honey Singh is back!” Another wrote, “My favourite from the whole album! On one hand, there's the full Glory album, and on the other, this one.” A third commented, “Everyone else will be pending, Honey Paaji is trending.” A fourth wrote, “Honey Paaji has created a world record.” Another user wrote, “51 songs in Glorious Days album.”
The lyrics of the song are written by Leo Grewal. In the video, Yo Yo Honey Singh is seen with Indian actress and model Heera Sohal in a very stylish avatar. Honey Singh has made a comeback to Indian music after a long time. He took a break from the industry in 2014-2015 due to mental health issues, returning in 2018 with the song “Makhana”. His fans were overjoyed to see their rapper star back.