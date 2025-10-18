Zaira Wasim, who left Bollywood after blockbuster hits, is now in the news again with marriage reports

Everyone was surprised by the speed at which Zaira Wasim's career was progressing when she announced her departure from Bollywood by writing a post on social media. In her post, Zaira stated that she wanted to follow the path of her religion, which is why she was bidding farewell to the world of films. Zaira's decision had come as a shock to Bollywood celebrities and her fans. Now, Zaira Wasim has started a new chapter in her life by getting married, and we wish her all the best for her new journey.