Entertainment

Zaira Wasim, who left Bollywood after blockbuster hits, is now in the news again with marriage reports

After blockbuster hits, this famous actress, who has stayed away from Bollywood, is now in the news not only for her excellent acting and brilliant career but also for her marriage, which signals new happiness in her life...

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025



Zaira Wasim (Image: X)

Zaira Wasim Gets Married: An actress who created a sensation at the box office with her very first film, whose second film was also a blockbuster, and whose third film was also highly praised by fans. Suddenly, that actress bid farewell to Bollywood forever. Do you know who we are talking about, who has recently started a new chapter in her life by secretly getting married?

Actress Once Again in News Due to Marriage Reports

Along with this, Zaira Wasim shared the news of her Nikaah via her Instagram on Friday, after which she has once again become a topic of discussion. Zaira's career was not very long. In her 4-year acting career, Zaira worked in superhit films like Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar'. In Aamir Khan's film 'Dangal', Zaira played the character of young Geeta Phogat. This film earned approximately ₹2070 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Zaira also worked with Aamir Khan in 'Secret Superstar', and this film also had a worldwide collection of ₹912.75 crore.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim also worked with Priyanka Chopra in the film 'The Sky Is Pink'. In this film, she played the character of Aisha Chaudhary. However, 'The Sky Is Pink' depicted the emotional journey of a family, and Zaira played the role of Priyanka Chopra's daughter in it. This film also managed to collect a decent amount at the box office.

Farewell to the World of Films

Everyone was surprised by the speed at which Zaira Wasim's career was progressing when she announced her departure from Bollywood by writing a post on social media. In her post, Zaira stated that she wanted to follow the path of her religion, which is why she was bidding farewell to the world of films. Zaira's decision had come as a shock to Bollywood celebrities and her fans. Now, Zaira Wasim has started a new chapter in her life by getting married, and we wish her all the best for her new journey.

