Zareen Khan's Mother Hospitalised, Actress Appeals for Prayers

Zareen made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's starrer 'Veer'. Catching Salman Khan's eye, she became a star overnight. She started being compared to Katrina Kaif. The actress has seen many ups and downs in her career. In an interview, she revealed that she stopped getting work and stayed away from the Bollywood industry for four years. After this, she made a comeback in 2015 with 'Hate Story 3'.