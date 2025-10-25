Zareen Khan's Mother Hospitalised, Actress Appeals for Prayers

Zareen Khan (Image: Actress's Instagram)
Zareen Khan Mother Admitted to Hospital: A major update has emerged from the entertainment industry. Actress Zareen Khan's mother is not in good health. The actress shared this information on her social media account, Instagram. She stated that her mother is admitted to the hospital and appealed to people to pray for her mother's recovery.
The 'Veer' actress wrote in her Instagram Stories section, "Mom is admitted to the hospital. Please keep her in your prayers."
It is noteworthy that Zareen has not provided any further details about her mother's health update. Recently, Zareen posted a video on Instagram in which she strongly criticised netizens who posted vulgar comments on her posts.
The 'Hate Story 3' actress was heard saying in the clip, "Hello everyone. Is this happening with you too? As soon as I post something, comments start coming in. Some write 'Service available', 'Boys have arrived', or even 'Need a boyfriend, I am alone at home'."
She further added, "It doesn't matter what I post; people find a way to post vulgar comments. Some comments are so disgusting that it's shocking."
Zareen captioned the post, "What is this... someone please explain. Is this happening with you all too? Tell me in the comments."
Zareen made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's starrer 'Veer'. Catching Salman Khan's eye, she became a star overnight. She started being compared to Katrina Kaif. The actress has seen many ups and downs in her career. In an interview, she revealed that she stopped getting work and stayed away from the Bollywood industry for four years. After this, she made a comeback in 2015 with 'Hate Story 3'.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending