Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Zeishan Quadri Reveals ‘BB19’ Success Mantra: It’s Not About Instagram Followers

Zeishan Quadri, who won the hearts of viewers with his humorous style in 'Bigg Boss 19', has revealed his mantra for success on the show. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

जीशान कादरी ने बताया Bigg Boss 19 में सफलता का मंत्र, कहा- इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर्स नहीं, ये है असली खेल...
Zeishan Quadri (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19: Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri has become a fan favourite on 'Bigg Boss 19' with his humorous demeanour. While the contestants engage in fights, arguments, and drama, Zeishan is often seen lightening the tense atmosphere. He believes that having a large social media following is irrelevant to winning 'Bigg Boss'.

Instagram Followers Aren't Everything…

Zeishan Quadri stated that the key to success in 'Bigg Boss' is winning the hearts of the viewers. He explained, "Having millions of Instagram followers won't win you the show. The real game is played inside the house, where you have to impress people with your personality and gameplay."

Highest Social Media Following

Among the 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants, Awez Darbar boasts the largest social media following with 30.5 million followers. Following him are Ashnoor Kaur with 10 million and Nagma Mirajkar with 7.9 million followers. Zeishan Quadri has the fewest followers at only 40,000. However, Zeishan claims this doesn't bother him.

Before appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19', Zeishan Quadri stated in an interview that social media followers don't guarantee 100% success. He cited the example of Karanveer Mehra, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 18', who didn't even have 1 million followers but won the show with votes from across India. Zeishan further explained, "It depends on your gameplay, how you play, and how much people like you."

The Housemates' Rule

Zeishan Quadri had a heated argument with Tanya Mittal over cleaning the smoking room. Tanya refused to clean it, leading Zeishan and Baseer to try and persuade her. This season of 'Bigg Boss 19' is themed 'The Housemates' Rule', where the contestants have the power to make decisions within the house. Besides Zeishan Quadri, other contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Pratik More, Baseer Ali, Amal Malik and Nehal Chudasama.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 12:31 pm

English News / Entertainment / Zeishan Quadri Reveals ‘BB19’ Success Mantra: It’s Not About Instagram Followers
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.