Zeishan Quadri Reveals ‘BB19’ Success Mantra: It’s Not About Instagram Followers

Before appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19', Zeishan Quadri stated in an interview that social media followers don't guarantee 100% success. He cited the example of Karanveer Mehra, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 18', who didn't even have 1 million followers but won the show with votes from across India. Zeishan further explained, "It depends on your gameplay, how you play, and how much people like you."