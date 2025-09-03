Zeishan Quadri Reveals ‘BB19’ Success Mantra: It’s Not About Instagram Followers

Bigg Boss 19: Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri has become a fan favourite on 'Bigg Boss 19' with his humorous demeanour. While the contestants engage in fights, arguments, and drama, Zeishan is often seen lightening the tense atmosphere. He believes that having a large social media following is irrelevant to winning 'Bigg Boss'.
Zeishan Quadri stated that the key to success in 'Bigg Boss' is winning the hearts of the viewers. He explained, "Having millions of Instagram followers won't win you the show. The real game is played inside the house, where you have to impress people with your personality and gameplay."
Among the 'Bigg Boss 19' contestants, Awez Darbar boasts the largest social media following with 30.5 million followers. Following him are Ashnoor Kaur with 10 million and Nagma Mirajkar with 7.9 million followers. Zeishan Quadri has the fewest followers at only 40,000. However, Zeishan claims this doesn't bother him.
Before appearing on 'Bigg Boss 19', Zeishan Quadri stated in an interview that social media followers don't guarantee 100% success. He cited the example of Karanveer Mehra, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 18', who didn't even have 1 million followers but won the show with votes from across India. Zeishan further explained, "It depends on your gameplay, how you play, and how much people like you."
Zeishan Quadri had a heated argument with Tanya Mittal over cleaning the smoking room. Tanya refused to clean it, leading Zeishan and Baseer to try and persuade her. This season of 'Bigg Boss 19' is themed 'The Housemates' Rule', where the contestants have the power to make decisions within the house. Besides Zeishan Quadri, other contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Pratik More, Baseer Ali, Amal Malik and Nehal Chudasama.