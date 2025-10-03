Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Zubeen Garg death: Not due to scuba diving, police arrest his manager and festival organiser

The FIR includes charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and death due to negligence. According to the report, Zubin's death occurred during swimming, not during scuba diving.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Oct 03, 2025

Zubeen Garg autopsy report

Zubeen Garg had died in Singapore

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Following the recent death of popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Assam Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against his manager, Siddharth Sharma, and the festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Both were taken into custody from Delhi on Wednesday and subsequently, upon being brought to Assam, a local court ordered their 14-day police remand. The FIR includes charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and death due to negligence. According to reports, Zubeen's death occurred during swimming and not while scuba diving.

Section 103 of BNS Added to FIR

According to Munna Prasad Gupta, Special Director General of Police (CID), arrests were made based on preliminary findings, and both individuals are currently being interrogated by the investigation team. "I cannot share much more information on the case. We have added Section 103 of the BNS to the FIR," he stated. The new investigation contradicts claims that his death occurred during scuba diving.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), following a formal request, has shared a copy of their preliminary investigation and post-mortem report with the Indian High Commission. Media reports have clearly stated drowning as the cause of death. Garg, a resident of Assam, was in Singapore to participate in events commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. He also attended the India-ASEAN Tourism Year celebrations and the North East India Festival.

```

03 Oct 2025 09:03 am

