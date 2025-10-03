Zubeen Garg death: Not due to scuba diving, police arrest his manager and festival organiser

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Following the recent death of popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Assam Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against his manager, Siddharth Sharma, and the festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Both were taken into custody from Delhi on Wednesday and subsequently, upon being brought to Assam, a local court ordered their 14-day police remand. The FIR includes charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and death due to negligence. According to reports, Zubeen's death occurred during swimming and not while scuba diving.