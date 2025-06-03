AFCAT 2025 Recruitment Open: Apply Now for Indian Air Force

scriptAFCAT 2025 Recruitment Open: Apply Now for Indian Air Force | Latest News | Patrika News
BharatJun 03, 2025 / 09:10 am

Patrika Desk

AFCAT Recruitment 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). Interested candidates can apply through the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The last date to apply is 1 July 2025. Candidates should review the exam pattern and other details before applying.

Candidates Aged 20-26 Can Apply (AFCAT Recruitment Age Limit)

This IAF recruitment drive will fill 284 positions in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Applicants for the Flying branch must be between 20 and 24 years old. For Ground Duty Technical/Non-Technical positions, the age limit is 20-26 years.

Educational Qualification (AFCAT Recruitment Educational Qualification)

Flying Branch

To apply for the IAF Flying Branch, candidates must possess a Class 12th degree with 50% marks from a recognised institution. Mathematics and Physics are compulsory subjects at the 12th-grade level. A BE/B.Tech or equivalent technology degree with a minimum of 60% marks is also required.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch

For this position, candidates must have passed Class 12th with Physics and Mathematics. A graduation degree in Engineering or Technology with at least 60% marks is required.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates applying for this recruitment should prepare for a written exam, interview, and medical test. The AFCAT written exam is of 300 marks. The two-hour exam consists of 100 questions. The exam covers various subjects including General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. All questions are objective type and will be in English only. There is a negative marking system for incorrect answers.

