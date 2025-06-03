AFCAT 2025 Recruitment Open: Apply Now for Indian Air Force

Candidates Aged 20-26 Can Apply (AFCAT Recruitment Age Limit) This IAF recruitment drive will fill 284 positions in the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Applicants for the Flying branch must be between 20 and 24 years old. For Ground Duty Technical/Non-Technical positions, the age limit is 20-26 years.

Educational Qualification (AFCAT Recruitment Educational Qualification) Flying Branch To apply for the IAF Flying Branch, candidates must possess a Class 12th degree with 50% marks from a recognised institution. Mathematics and Physics are compulsory subjects at the 12th-grade level. A BE/B.Tech or equivalent technology degree with a minimum of 60% marks is also required.