Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

NEET Exam: Classes to Commence on 28th Under this campaign, free coaching for students will commence on March 28th at the Mennonite Hindi Medium School. While launching this campaign today, Collector Mishra and the CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Roma Shrivastava, encouraged the district’s students. In a motivational session held at the local Hardiha Sahu Samaj building, the Collector gave tips on study methods and success to students appearing for the JEE and NEET examinations.

The Collector told the students that success can only be achieved through self-belief and hard work. He advised students to solve the previous three years’ question papers of competitive examinations, take as many mock tests as possible, and improve their strongest topics/subjects. During this time, both officials also shared their experiences from their student lives. Parents of the students were also present at the motivational session and resolved their doubts and queries regarding their children’s studies and careers.

Hard Work Never Fails The CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Roma Shrivastava (रोमा श्रीवास्तव), urged students to believe in themselves and compete with themselves every day. She said that success can only be achieved through a good study environment and competitive preparation. Those who work hard with a high goal never fail. She also advised all the students to study diligently. During this time, Dr. Sagar Sahu (डॉ.सागर साहू) and Dr. Nidhi Dhruv (डॉ. निधि ध्रुव) also guided the students and their parents present.

The District Education Officer, Jagdal (जगदल्ले), informed that under Collector Mishra’s initiative, a campaign is being launched to provide free coaching to one hundred meritorious students of Dhamtari district preparing for JEE and NEET. Under this Umang Abhiyan (उमंग अभियान), students will be given refresher coaching for the upcoming examinations. This coaching will be both residential and non-residential.

NEET Exam on 4th May Jagdal (जगदल्ले) informed that keeping in mind the upcoming NEET examination on May 4th, this coaching is starting from March 28th at the Mennonite Hindi Medium School in Dhamtari city. Meritorious students from government and non-government higher secondary schools across the district have been selected for this free coaching. He informed that counselling for the students and their parents has also been conducted in the presence of the Collector and the Zila Panchayat CEO.