scriptChhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching | Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching | Latest News | Patrika News
Exam

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

NEET Exam: The Chhattisgarh government has extended a helping hand to its youth to ensure their success. Under this initiative, free coaching classes have been started for students appearing for the NEET exam.

DhamtariMar 28, 2025 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025

The Chhattisgarh government has extended a helping hand to young people dreaming of becoming doctors and engineers. Meritorious students will receive free coaching from the district administration. Collector Abhinash Mishra has launched the Umang Abhiyan for meritorious students of the district taking the NEET and JEE examinations. Under this campaign, 100 students will be provided high-level free coaching for the NEET and JEE examinations.

NEET Exam: Classes to Commence on 28th

Under this campaign, free coaching for students will commence on March 28th at the Mennonite Hindi Medium School. While launching this campaign today, Collector Mishra and the CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Roma Shrivastava, encouraged the district’s students. In a motivational session held at the local Hardiha Sahu Samaj building, the Collector gave tips on study methods and success to students appearing for the JEE and NEET examinations.
The Collector told the students that success can only be achieved through self-belief and hard work. He advised students to solve the previous three years’ question papers of competitive examinations, take as many mock tests as possible, and improve their strongest topics/subjects. During this time, both officials also shared their experiences from their student lives. Parents of the students were also present at the motivational session and resolved their doubts and queries regarding their children’s studies and careers.

Hard Work Never Fails

The CEO of the Zila Panchayat, Roma Shrivastava (रोमा श्रीवास्तव), urged students to believe in themselves and compete with themselves every day. She said that success can only be achieved through a good study environment and competitive preparation. Those who work hard with a high goal never fail. She also advised all the students to study diligently. During this time, Dr. Sagar Sahu (डॉ.सागर साहू) and Dr. Nidhi Dhruv (डॉ. निधि ध्रुव) also guided the students and their parents present.
The District Education Officer, Jagdal (जगदल्ले), informed that under Collector Mishra’s initiative, a campaign is being launched to provide free coaching to one hundred meritorious students of Dhamtari district preparing for JEE and NEET. Under this Umang Abhiyan (उमंग अभियान), students will be given refresher coaching for the upcoming examinations. This coaching will be both residential and non-residential.

NEET Exam on 4th May

Jagdal (जगदल्ले) informed that keeping in mind the upcoming NEET examination on May 4th, this coaching is starting from March 28th at the Mennonite Hindi Medium School in Dhamtari city. Meritorious students from government and non-government higher secondary schools across the district have been selected for this free coaching. He informed that counselling for the students and their parents has also been conducted in the presence of the Collector and the Zila Panchayat CEO.

Class Timings

Coaching classes will run daily from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. There will be a lunch break during this time. There will be four sessions of one and a half hours each per day. Study material will also be provided to the students. Students’ preparations will be tested daily through mock tests. Subject experts will also resolve students’ doubts regarding the subject in the classes. Methods of solving more questions in less time will also be taught.

News / Education News / Exam / Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

Education News

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

in 5 hours

Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

National News

Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

10 hours ago

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

10 hours ago

Four MP Cities to Form Greater Capital Region

Bhopal

Four MP Cities to Form Greater Capital Region

in 4 hours

Latest Exam

CUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March

Education News

CUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March

4 days ago

Top B.Ed Entrance Exams to Become a Teacher

Education News

Top B.Ed Entrance Exams to Become a Teacher

3 weeks ago

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

Exam

CG Board Exams 2025: Bonus Marks for Class 10 and 12 Students

1 month ago

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam on February 19th; Admit Cards Released

Education News

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam on February 19th; Admit Cards Released

1 month ago

Trending Education News News

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

शिक्षा

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

in 5 hours

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

परीक्षा

Chhattisgarh: Great news for NEET, JEE aspirants! Collector launches free coaching

in 3 hours

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

शिक्षा

UPSC CDS 1 2025 Exam Schedule Announced

in 3 hours

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

शिक्षा

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: When Will the Results Be Released?

11 hours ago

Delhi government school results 2025: Class 3, 4, 5 results out, check here

शिक्षा

Delhi government school results 2025: Class 3, 4, 5 results out, check here

11 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.