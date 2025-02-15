GATE 2025: Shift 1 Exam Begins in Lucknow, Not Prayagraj

IIT Roorkee Issued a Notice IIT Roorkee had previously issued a notice on 15 and 16 February, informing students about changes to GATE 2025 examination centres. This information was shared regarding changes to examination centres due to the Mahakumbh (Mahakumbh 2025).

What was in the Notice? The official notice stated, “The GATE 2025 examination centre in Prayagraj has been changed to Lucknow. Candidates who were previously allotted Prayagraj as their centre will now have Lucknow as their centre.”

How to Download the Admit Card – First, visit the official website. – Click on GATE login and enter your registration number and password. – Click on the admit card link. – A PDF will open.