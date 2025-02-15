GATE 2025: Shift 1 Exam Begins in Lucknow, Not Prayagraj

IIT Roorkee Issued a Notice IIT Roorkee had previously issued a notice on 15 and 16 February, informing students about changes to GATE 2025 examination centres. This information was shared regarding changes to examination centres due to the Mahakumbh (Mahakumbh 2025).
What was in the Notice? The official notice stated, “The GATE 2025 examination centre in Prayagraj has been changed to Lucknow. Candidates who were previously allotted Prayagraj as their centre will now have Lucknow as their centre.”
How to Download the Admit Card – First, visit the official website. – Click on GATE login and enter your registration number and password. – Click on the admit card link. – A PDF will open.
– Download your admit card from here. Candidates are advised to download new admit cards from the GOAPS portal (https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login). Admit cards can also be downloaded from the official website.
Bring Photo ID with Admit Card All candidates are advised not to go to the centre without an admit card. Also, bring a photo ID. The GATE exam includes MCQ, MSQ, and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The exam will be entirely in English. The results may be released on 16 March.