scriptImportant news for CBSE students: These items not allowed in exam hall, 2-year ban if rules broken | Latest News | Patrika News
Exam

Important news for CBSE students: These items not allowed in exam hall, 2-year ban if rules broken

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented strict regulations to tackle irregularities in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

BilaspurFeb 05, 2025 / 02:46 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE के छात्रों के लिए जरूरी खबर, एग्जाम हॉल में नहीं ले जा सकेंगे ये चीजें, लग जाएगा 2 साल का बैन
CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notice for students appearing for the class 10th and 12th board examinations. The board exams will be conducted from February 15th.
CBSE has released a list of prohibited and permitted items at the examination centres. This year’s guidelines clarify that any student caught with a mobile phone, electronic gadget, or any other electronic item during the 2025 examinations will be suspended from appearing in the examination for two years.
Furthermore, students found spreading rumours that disrupt the smooth conduct of the examination will also be suspended from the current and next year’s examinations. Students will undergo thorough and mandatory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The CBSE date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations in 2025 has been officially released. Examinations for both classes will commence on February 15th, 2025. Class 10th examinations will conclude on March 18th, 2025, and class 12th examinations will conclude on April 4th, 2025.

What can you take to the exam centre?

Admit card and school identity card
Admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof
Stationery: Geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ball point/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser
Analogue watch, transparent water bottle
Metro card, bus pass, money

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Do not bring these items to the examination hall

Textual material (printed or written), pieces of paper.
Calculators, pen drives, log tables, electronic pens/scanners, etc.
Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, etc.
Other items such as wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc.
Any open or packed food items, except for diabetic patients.
Any other item that can be used for unfair means.

News / Education News / Exam / Important news for CBSE students: These items not allowed in exam hall, 2-year ban if rules broken

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers to Sun

UP News

Maha Kumbh: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam, offers prayers to Sun

in 3 hours

Anna Hazare Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Voting, Urges People to Vote for Honest, Selfless Candidates

Political

Anna Hazare Slams Kejriwal Amid Delhi Voting, Urges People to Vote for Honest, Selfless Candidates

in 3 hours

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Special

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

2 hours ago

IND vs ENG: Stampede Outside Stadium During Ticket Sales, 10 Unconscious

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Stampede Outside Stadium During Ticket Sales, 10 Unconscious

in 5 hours

Latest Exam

CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

Education News

CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

22 hours ago

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Download Process for Private Students

Education News

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Download Process for Private Students

1 day ago

Bihar Board Issues Exam Guidelines for Inter Students

Education News

Bihar Board Issues Exam Guidelines for Inter Students

5 days ago

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Note This Website and Important Details to Download

Education News

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024: Note This Website and Important Details to Download

6 days ago

Trending Education News News

IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

रिजल्‍ट्स

IGNOU TEE December 2024 Results Released

in 4 hours

Important news for CBSE students: These items not allowed in exam hall, 2-year ban if rules broken

परीक्षा

Important news for CBSE students: These items not allowed in exam hall, 2-year ban if rules broken

in 4 hours

JEE Main Answer Key: Objections to be registered by this date; process details here

रिजल्‍ट्स

JEE Main Answer Key: Objections to be registered by this date; process details here

in 1 hour

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

जॉब्स

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

1 hour ago

CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

शिक्षा

CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.