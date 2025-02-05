Important news for CBSE students: These items not allowed in exam hall, 2-year ban if rules broken

CBSE has released a list of prohibited and permitted items at the examination centres. This year’s guidelines clarify that any student caught with a mobile phone, electronic gadget, or any other electronic item during the 2025 examinations will be suspended from appearing in the examination for two years.

Furthermore, students found spreading rumours that disrupt the smooth conduct of the examination will also be suspended from the current and next year’s examinations. Students will undergo thorough and mandatory physical frisking before entering the examination centre. The CBSE date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations in 2025 has been officially released. Examinations for both classes will commence on February 15th, 2025. Class 10th examinations will conclude on March 18th, 2025, and class 12th examinations will conclude on April 4th, 2025.

What can you take to the exam centre? Admit card and school identity card

Admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof

Stationery: Geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ball point/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser

Analogue watch, transparent water bottle

Metro card, bus pass, money