NEET UG 2025: Bad news for students! Less time to solve paper, announces NMC

Last year, 11,337 students from the Durg-Bhilai division took the NEET exam. The registration fee for general category students is ₹1700. For OBC and EWS candidates, the registration fee is ₹1600. SC, ST, PwD and third gender candidates will have to pay a registration fee of ₹1000. The NTA will declare the results around 14 June.

Age Limit The Medical Council Committee and the NTA have set the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG exam 2025. There is no upper age limit for the NEET UG exam. However, to apply for the NEET UG 2025 exam, candidates must have completed 17 years of age by 31 December 2025. Those below this age will not be eligible for NEET UG registration.

NEET UG 2025: Stringent Measures to Prevent Malpractice The previous NEET exam was embroiled in controversy. Following a paper leak, the case reached the Supreme Court. This year, a high-level committee has been formed to ensure transparency in the exam. Candidates are advised to regularly visit only the NTA’s official website for updates on the application process, admit cards, exam centres, and other information.

Students in Balod Retook the Exam The impact of the paper leak was also seen in Chhattisgarh. Following the revelation of the paper leak, the NEET exam was re-conducted on 23 June. 1563 candidates participated nationwide. Approximately 600 candidates took the exam in Dantewada and Balod in Chhattisgarh. Coaching centre operators in Bhilai-Durg have welcomed the introduction of the hybrid mode in NEET. Experts say that this initiative will maintain transparency among NEET candidates. They will not face problems like repeated paper cancellations or re-exams.