scriptRajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Exam

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card Released: The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) admit cards have been released. Candidates for the 2-year B.Ed and 4-year B.Ed entrance examinations can download their admit cards from ptetvmoukota2025.com.

JaipurJun 09, 2025 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card Download

राजस्थान पीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर (क्रेडिट- फ्रीपिक)

The Rajasthan PTET (Pre-Teacher Education Test) admit cards have been released. Candidates for the 2-year B.Ed and 4-year B.Ed entrance examinations can download their admit cards from ptetvmoukota2025.com. Date of birth and application number are required to download the admit card.

Rajasthan PTET Exam Date: 15 June

This year’s PTET exam is being conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University. The exam will be held on 15 June, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Rajasthan PTET exam will be conducted across 41 districts in the state, with a total of 736 exam centres.

Decrease in Applicant Numbers

This year, 202,73 applicants have registered for the Rajasthan PTET exam, a significant decrease compared to previous years. This figure is considerably lower than last year’s 4.27 lakh and 2023’s 5.21 lakh applicants.

How to Download the Admit Card

  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the relevant course link on the homepage.
  • Submit login details such as date of birth and application number.
  • The admit card will appear on your screen.
  • Download and print the admit card.

News / Education News / Exam / Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Breaking: Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Surrenders to UP Police; New Twist in Case

National News

Breaking: Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Surrenders to UP Police; New Twist in Case

in 4 hours

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

14 hours ago

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

World

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

in 4 hours

China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

World

China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

in 5 hours

Latest Exam

IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory

Education News

IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory

13 hours ago

AFCAT 2025 Recruitment Open: Apply Now for Indian Air Force

Exam

AFCAT 2025 Recruitment Open: Apply Now for Indian Air Force

6 days ago

RRB NTPC Releases Admit Cards for June 5th Exam

Education News

RRB NTPC Releases Admit Cards for June 5th Exam

1 week ago

BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

Education News

BPSC TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria: Bihar Teacher Recruitment Opens with Varying Educational Qualifications for Classes 1-12

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

परीक्षा

Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

in 5 hours

VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

शिक्षा

VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

9 hours ago

IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory

शिक्षा

IGNOU June 2025 TEE: Exams in Two Shifts from June 12th, COVID Guidelines Mandatory

13 hours ago

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

शिक्षा

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 10th Pass Candidates

1 day ago

UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Revised: Subject-wise Schedule Announced

शिक्षा

UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Revised: Subject-wise Schedule Announced

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.