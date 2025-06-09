Rajasthan PTET Admit Cards Released: Download Your Admit Card Now

Rajasthan PTET Exam Date: 15 June This year’s PTET exam is being conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University. The exam will be held on 15 June, in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Rajasthan PTET exam will be conducted across 41 districts in the state, with a total of 736 exam centres.

Decrease in Applicant Numbers This year, 202,73 applicants have registered for the Rajasthan PTET exam, a significant decrease compared to previous years. This figure is considerably lower than last year’s 4.27 lakh and 2023’s 5.21 lakh applicants.