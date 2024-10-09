scriptRAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts | Latest News | Patrika News
RAS 2022: Over 2 lakh applicants for 733 posts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has started preparations for the preliminary examination of RAS and subordinate services recruitment 2024.

AjmerOct 09, 2024 / 11:41 am

Patrika Desk

The application process for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and subordinate service recruitment 2024 has begun. So far, over 2 lakh applicants have applied, and there are still 12 days left for the last date of application. In this regard, the number of applicants may reach 7 lakh or more.

Application Process

The application process for RAS and subordinate service recruitment 2024 started on September 19. Online applications can be submitted till October 18. Secretary Ramnivas said that a total of 733 posts, including 346 in the state service and 387 in the subordinate service, have been included. The preliminary examination will be held on February 2, 2025. The commission has also released the syllabus.

Past RAS examinations’ applications

2012: 1 lakh 74 thousand

2013: 2 lakh 65 thousand

2016: 4 lakh 15 thousand

2018: 4 lakh 98 thousand

2021: 5 lakh 97 thousand

2023: 6 lakh 97 thousand 51

State Service Posts

RAS – 28 posts, RPS – 50 posts, Accounting Service – 109, Industry Service – 2, Cooperative Service – 12, Transport Service – 2, Insurance Service – 3, Commercial Tax Service – 59, Food and Civil Supplies Service – 7, Rajasthan Agricultural Service – 16, Labor Welfare Service – 2, Integrated Child Development Service – 13, Rural Development Service – 40, Planning Service – 3, Labor Welfare Service – 2 (total 346)

Subordinate Service Posts

Devasthan Subordinate Service (NSA) – 11, Devasthan Subordinate Service (SA) – 2, Cooperative Subordinate Service (NSA) – 41, Cooperative Subordinate Service (SA) – 2, Rajasthan Tehsildar Service (NSA) – 166, Tehsildar Service (SA) – 12, Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Subordinate Service (NSA) – 17, Food and Civil Supplies Subordinate Service (SA) – 1, Rajasthan Integrated Child Development Service (NSA) – 4, Social Justice and Empowerment Service (Probation and Prison Welfare Officer) NSA – 1, Social Justice and Empowerment Service (Social Security Officer) NSA – 42, Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Service (Social Security Officer) SA – 8, Social Justice and Empowerment Service (District Probation and Social Welfare Officer) NSA – 14, Social Justice and Empowerment Service (District Probation and Social Welfare Officer) SA – 3, Rajasthan Labor Welfare Subordinate Service (NSA) – 8, Rajasthan Agricultural Service (Marketing Officer) – 55 (total 387)

The most prestigious examination

The RAS examination is considered the most prestigious by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the state’s candidates. It is the highest administrative service recruitment at the state level. This examination is conducted in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview.

Tehsildar service gets the most applications

Tehsildar service receives the most applications. Firstly, the number of posts in the Tehsildar service is the highest. Secondly, the opportunities for promotion are also rapid. With a good service record, it is easy to get promoted to RAS officer within 10 to 20 years in Tehsildar service.

Assistant Fisheries Development & Education Consultant recruitment

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has started the online application process for the recruitment of 8 Assistant Fisheries Development Officers and 68 Group Instructors/Surveyors/Assistant Education Consultants Grade II. Educational qualifications, category-wise classification, application process, and other information are available on the website.
Commission Secretary Ramnivas Mehta said that online applications for Assistant Fisheries Development Officer posts can be submitted by October 10. Online applications for Group Instructors/Surveyors/Assistant Education Consultants Grade-II posts can be submitted by October 16. Offline applications will not be accepted. The examination date and other information will be uploaded soon.

