RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

Recruitment and Exam The recruitment for 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot posts will take place. The application process for this had started a few months ago. The computer-based test (CBT-1) will be held from 25 November to 29 November. Similarly, the RPF SI has 452 posts, and the application process for this started in April-May. The exam for this will be held from 2 December to 5 December. The recruitment for 7951 Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and other posts will take place, for which the application process started in July-August. The exam for this will be held from 6 December to 13 December.

Railway has invited applications to fill vacant posts in different zones, including Bilaspur. Therefore, those who have applied are now preparing for the exams, which will start next month in November. Vacancies and application Railway will recruit 14298 Technicians. The application process is ongoing, and candidates can apply till 16 October. Earlier, the Technician recruitment had announced 9144 vacancies in different categories. The application process for this started in March-April, and later, 5154 posts were added, and applications are being invited again. The exam for this will be held from 16 December to 26 December. This Technician recruitment is taking place under the Railway Recruitment Boards of Bilaspur, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, and other zones.